A Predators Fan Sent the NHL a Dead Catfish Over Blown Call

Nashville Predators fans are a surly lot. They're loud and mean, and they enjoy throwing catfish on the ice.
Earlier this week, in a game against the Florida Panthers, Nashville's Filip Forsberg tied the game with less than a second remaining. It was called a goal on the ice, and then it was overturned on review. Predators fans were irate, joining a chorus of people struggling to understand how the league determines goaltender interference calls. That call has earned the NHL front office a nasty surprise. Briley Meeks, a Predators fan, sent the league office two dead catfish.
"I was like, 'OK, I will,'" Meeks told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "One minute I was sitting on my couch, the next minute I was going to buy fish and shipping it to Canada. It wasn't the refs in the game that made the call. It was Toronto. So they deserve the dead catfish."
In case her message wasn't clear, she wrote "YOU SUCK" inside the cooler. "I do want to clarify that there was no ice in the cooler," she added. "I wanted it to be disgusting." Meeks even called UPS and Canadian customs to make sure it was legal to send dead catfish to the NHL office in Toronto over a blown call. She was given the thumbs up to protest the treatment of her hockey team.
"I hope they're not mad about it. It's just a prank. But we got robbed. The players were stunned. Even the Panthers players and fans knew it was a bad call too," she said.
If you enjoy dead catfish, there will be plenty of opportunities to see them on TV with the Predators sitting atop the Central Division with only a couple games left in the regular season. Their deep team and catfish-loving fans are poised to make a run at the Stanley Cup again this spring.
