These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

Ah, the orgasmic rush of winning a sports match. Sometimes, winning a game inspires more than high-fives, celebratory screams and spilled cups of beer. In the case of the Nashville Predators, who last night beat the Pittsburgh Penguins to tie the Stanley Cup Finals at two games a piece, triumph makes fans horny. 

Local NBC affiliate reporter Chris Harris was reporting from outside the Bridgestone Arena after the game as fans whooped and hollered in the background. Amid the revelry, one couple couldn't contain their lust and started passionately making out for the entirety of his broadcast. One wore a helmet, which was probably not a safety precaution. 

Harris does a pretty good job ignoring the epic face-sucking contest happening in the background, until he can't any longer. "Do you see what's happening here? We may have like, conception going on," he says. Whether or not a baby-boom will erupt across the city in nine months remains to be seen. 

The good denizens of Nashville call their fair city "Smashville," after all, and they do weird things like throw catfish onto the ice during games. They obviously like to party, and this is why you should root for the Predators going into game 5 on Thursday. Just imagine what will happen if they actually win the series. 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

