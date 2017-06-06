These Nashville Predators Fans Could Not Stop Making Out on Live TV

Ah, the orgasmic rush of winning a sports match. Sometimes, winning a game inspires more than high-fives, celebratory screams and spilled cups of beer. In the case of the Nashville Predators, who last night beat the Pittsburgh Penguins to tie the Stanley Cup Finals at two games a piece, triumph makes fans horny.
Local NBC affiliate reporter Chris Harris was reporting from outside the Bridgestone Arena after the game as fans whooped and hollered in the background. Amid the revelry, one couple couldn't contain their lust and started passionately making out for the entirety of his broadcast. One wore a helmet, which was probably not a safety precaution.
Harris does a pretty good job ignoring the epic face-sucking contest happening in the background, until he can't any longer. "Do you see what's happening here? We may have like, conception going on," he says. Whether or not a baby-boom will erupt across the city in nine months remains to be seen.
The good denizens of Nashville call their fair city "Smashville," after all, and they do weird things like throw catfish onto the ice during games. They obviously like to party, and this is why you should root for the Predators going into game 5 on Thursday. Just imagine what will happen if they actually win the series.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.