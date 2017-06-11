Nathan's Is Giving Away 5 Cent Hot Dogs

Whether you put ketchup on your hot dog, or you consider that a deadly sin, one thing all hot dog lovers can agree on: five cents is a great price for a frankfurter. And it just so happens that Nathan's Famous is selling its famous frankfurter for exactly that price. Win.
As reported by the NY Daily News, Nathan's will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, May 28, 2016 by selling hot dogs for just five cents each, the competitive price it charged to get people in the door back when the restaurant opened in 1916. Nowadays, one of these dogs will set you back $4.25, making this Memorial Day weekend deal a pretty major discount.
Take note that this deal is only good at the original location on Surf and Stillwell in Coney Island from 11am to 2pm, because there's always at least one catch.
And come on, everyone knows you don't put ketchup on a hot dog.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and does mustard and sauerkraut. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.