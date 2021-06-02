Nathan’s Famous Is Bringing Back a Classic Fast-Food Restaurant Chain

Nathan’s Famous is known for serving up hot dogs, but now the iconic eatery is looking to dish out a bit of nostalgia. Nathan’s Famous is helping to relaunch Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips, which, at its peak, had more than 800 locations across the United States. The relaunch will see old favorites return to menus along with some exciting new additions for fish lovers everywhere.

This comeback doesn’t mean you can expect to see Arthur Treacher’s locations popping up all over the country. Initially, Nathan’s Famous plans to offer the seafood-based eatery’s menu at ghost kitchen locations. Ghost kitchens are restaurants that don’t provide a dine-in experience, only online ordering. Customers will be able to get items from both Arthur Treacher’s and Nathan’s Famous.

“Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Cravable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love,” James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants at Nathan’s Famous, said in a press release.

Nathan’s Famous also has plans to revamp some Arthur Treacher’s options. That means “upgraded proteins” and a stronger focus on shrimp. Customers can expect to see fish and chips, shrimp and chips, Boom Boom Shrimp, shrimp- and bacon-covered cheese fries, and various platters on the menu. Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and chicken sandwiches will also be available.

The hope is that in time, Nathan’s Famous can reopen permanent Arthur Treacher’s locations. Walker told QSR magazine that Nathan’s Famous believes Arthur Treacher’s “has huge potential to grow.”

According to Cleveland.com, Arthur Treacher’s was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. The concept for the restaurant chain was created, in part, by Dave Thomas of Wendy’s fame, and named after the British actor Arthur Treacher, who even appeared in some of the company’s branding. While the restaurant peaked in the ‘70s with around 800 locations, it saw a slow decline: Today, there are only two locations left, both in Ohio.