Nathan's Famous Debuts New Spicy Asian BBQ and Slaw Menu Options

Nathan's Famous is switching things up with the latest additions to its menu. Until June 25, 2022, guests will be able to order Spicy Asian BBQ and Slaw with Kogi Sticky Spicy Wing Sauce items from Nathan's Famous menu.

The complete list of options with the new flavors includes Spicy Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Asian BBQ Slaw-Topped Hot Dog, Spicy Asian BBQ Chicken Tenders, Spicy Asian BBQ Chicken Wings, and Spicy Asian BBQ Chicken Fries & Slaw.

"We continue to expand our menu based on our customers' feedback and preferences, and these Spicy Asian Barbecue and Slaw offerings are no exception," Phil McCann, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "Our Nathan’s guests really enjoy our world-famous all beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, chicken sandwiches, and wings and tenders. We are taking those existing menu items and adding menu variety through combining those favorites with this fantastic wing sauce and slaw."

On the chicken sandwich, a crispy chicken breast is covered in Kogi Sticky Spicy Wing Sauce, then topped with Spicy Asian BBQ slaw, green onions, and sesame seeds, all stuffed into a toasted and buttered Turano roll. The hot dog is topped with Spicy Asian BBQ Slaw, Kogi Sticky Spicy Wing Sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds. The chicken tenders and wings are tossed and coated in the same combination of sauces and garnishes.

These new items will be available at participating Nathan’s Famous locations. Find the one nearest to you at NathansFamous.com.