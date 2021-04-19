Nathan’s Famous Set to Expand to Walmart Locations Vacated by McDonald’s

After opening 100 ghost kitchens over the past year, Nathan’s Famous has its eye set on expansion once again, this time to some of the Walmart stores that McDonald’s might soon vacate, we first read on Eat This, Not That!.

As part of a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands, Nathan's will open 60 “non-traditional locations” in the US and 40 in Canada by the end of the year, according to a press release.

“Many of these new kitchens will live inside Walmart stores offering some seating, and all locations included in the deal will offer carry-out and third-party delivery,” the release reads.

Though Nathan’s Famous is synonymous with hot dogs (and the Coney Island boardwalk, and eating contests), the chain seems to add more to its menu with each passing year. It presently serves burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wings, waffles, and tenders, in addition to its famed frankfurters.

McDonald’s is expected to close 200 of its Walmart locations by the end of 2021, which still leaves plenty of room for other chains to join Nathan’s in the big box stores.

"These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them," Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman was quoted as saying in USA Today. "We’re looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers."