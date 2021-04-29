Nathan's Famous Just Introduced Its First Plant-Based Hot Dog

You don’t last as long as Nathan’s Famous without looking toward the future. More than a century old, the Coney Island boardwalk staple now known nationally has opened 100 ghost kitchens, and planned to expand into Walmart locations, all in recent months. And now, in a partnership with Meatless Farm, the chain best known for its classic frankfurters has its first gourmet plant-based hot dog.

The plant-based hot dog is aptly dubbed the Nathan’s Meatless Farm hot dog, and like the Nathan's traditional dogs, it's made with the chain's "100+ year old secret recipe," according to a press release.

"As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to launch the first ever gourmet, plant-based hot dog, a product created not just for our flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan customers, but all who enjoy a healthier diet,” Nathan’s senior VP James Walker said in a statement. “We’ve spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan’s one-of-a-kind flavor, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan’s hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle.”

For now, it’s only available online via Nathan’s Shopify page, where kits including six dogs, six buns, and a bottle of Nathan’s Famous deli mustard sell for about $45. Individual dogs are expected to land in select Nathan’s locations later this year.

Nathan's is so confident that you'll like its plant-based hot dogs that it plans to offer customers the chance to try one for free at select locations, but only for a little while. Give your local Nathan's a call to make sure it's in on the deal.