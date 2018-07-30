Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Guacamole for National Avocado Day

National Ice Cream Day, National French Fry Day, National Chicken Wing Day -- July has been a helluva month for "food holidays" and all of the deals for free food that come with them. So, it's only fitting that the month ends with yet another food-inspired holiday and a deal to help you celebrate it: Tuesday, July 31, is National Avocado Day and Chipotle is offering a one-day deal for free guacamole.
Here's the deal:
Getting the free guac is pretty straightforward, if not dangerously easy. All you have to do is order an entree via Chipotle’s website or mobile app on Tuesday, and they’ll throw in the guacamole for free when you enter the promo code “AVOCADO” before checkout. You can redeem the offer for a free guac add-on for your burrito, an order of guac on the side, or as a whole order of chips and guac (almost certainly the way to go). Best of all, you won’t have to play an online game like with Chipotle’s previous guac giveaways.
The only catch is that you have to buy an entree to get the creamy green stuff for free, but it’s a great deal if you were already planning on grabbing, say, a burrito bowl for lunch and wouldn’t mind an upgrade. It’s also worth noting the freebie isn’t available for orders you make in-store -- it’s exclusive to Chipotle’s online ordering site and its mobile app, according to the company. Oh, and they won’t allow you to combine the free guac offer with another coupon or discount you may have, and the code is good for only one serving of guacamole. That's fair enough.
Chipotle said the promotion is perfect for National Avocado Day because of its guacamole's "massive fan following," per a press release. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. For the record, the chain's tortilla chips are a formidable sidekick and they deserve some recognition, too.
The National Avocado Day deal comes amid a wave of changes at the burrito empire, which has yet to fully recover from the series of food-borne illness outbreaks that rattled the company and hurt its reputation in late 2015, but it appears to be making progress. On July 26, Chipotle reported second quarter sales and restaurant margins growth that newly installed CEO Brian Niccol described as "ahead of expectations." Niccol took over as CEO in February after Founder and former CEO Steve Ells stepped down, and was previously CEO of Taco Bell. And just last month, the chain revealed the future of its menu, which features all-new options like quesadillas.
But, really, the most important thing here is the free guac, people. Sure, you probably didn't even know it's National Avocado Day, but now you know and have a way to celebrate. Go forth and guac.
