Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Guacamole

Everyone knows that guacamole is extra -- at least, it is most days you order a burrito. But Tuesday, July 31, is not like “most days.” It’s National Avocado Day and Chipotle is celebrating with a day-long guac giveaway.
How to get free guac at Chipotle
The deal is pretty simple: place an order online or via the Chipotle mobile app for an entree on Tuesday, and the burrito builders will throw in a free order of guacamole. You can get the free guac as an add-on for your entree, on the side, or as an order of chips and guac, according to a press release. All you have to do is enter the code “AVOCADO” before checkout. Unlike Chipotle’s previous guac promotions, you don’t have to play a game online to get the freebie.
"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession.”
There’s just a little bit of fine print to consider before making your Avocado Day lunch plans. Importantly, the deal isn’t good for orders you make in-store -- only online and in the app. You also can’t combine the offer with any other coupons, and you can’t use the code for more than one serving of free guac.
Of course, that’s all pretty reasonable, so there’s a good chance you’ll be celebrating this very important “food holiday” the right way: with a big scoop of guac.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.