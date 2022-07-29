Everywhere You Can Get Free Guac & Food Deals for National Avocado Day

Courtesy of El Pollo Loco

Along the spectrum of broad to narrow food holidays, National Avocado Day on July 31 is pretty narrow. But who cares? It's a food holiday and that means there's an opportunity to grab a deal. Restaurants like Moe's Southwest Grill, Del Taco, and El Pollo Loco will be slinging deals with a significant focus on getting you some free guacamole with your order. Here are all the best food deals you'll find on July 31 for National Avocado Day.

Free Food on National Avocado Day Del Taco

The deal: Grab a free order of chips and guac or queso with a $5 purchase. You'll need to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member.

When: July 31 Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Moe's Reward Members can get a free side of Moe's guac with the purchase of any entrée. Plus, you'll get double reward points on any order that includes guac.

When: July 31 El Pollo Loco

The deal: Rewards members will get a free small order of chips and guac when they make a $1 purchase on National Avocado Day.

When: July 31 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Get free chips and guacamole with any purchase if you're a Rubio's Rewards member.

Other Food Deals on National Avocado Day Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery through DoorDash or on orders placed through the Red Lobster website during Shark Week.

When: Through July 31 Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Snag a free small Shareable Potstickers order or order of BBQ Meatballs with the purchase of an Asian entrée. You'll have to be a Noodles Rewards member, though.

When: Through July 31 Long John Silver's

The deal: Get free delivery when you hit the $15 minimum at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31 Pokeworks

The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.

When: Through July 31 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Kids can get free Texas-style barbecue on Sundays with all delivery and carryout orders when you use the code "KEFOLO." Though you have to order at least one entrée and hit the $10 minimum. If your kids like Texas-style barbecue, Sunday is a big day.

When: Every Sunday