You Can Grab a Free Bagel With Cream Cheese for National Bagel Day

People love to say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, even if that was coined by people trying to sell you cereal. Nonetheless, let's be honest, if you're going to skip a meal, it's probably breakfast even though there are plenty of delicious breakfast foods worth waking up for.
For National Bagel Day on January 15, Bruegger's Bagels is seriously encouraging you to not skip the first meal of the day. Make any purchase at all, and you'll be rewarded with a free bagel and cream cheese. You don't need a coupon or anything at all. All you need is the will to buy something.
As a bonus, any Inner Circle Rewards member who checks in to a Bruegger's location on National Bagel Day will be entered to win free bagels and cream cheese for a year. One person from each location will get the big bagel win. You probably won't win, but, you know, you might as well take a shot at it while you're claiming a free bagel anyhow.
The Inner Circle Rewards program is free to join, and, as we've highlighted before, you get a free bagel and cream cheese for signing up. So, if you aren't already a member, it's worth signing up on National Bagel Day. Get a free one now and a free one for another date.
