Here's Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Beer for National Beer Day

It's a good day to celebrate beer. Truthfully, it's always a good day for that, but National Beer Day on Sunday, April 7 is an even better day. There are more than 7,000 breweries active in the US -- more than any time since before prohibition. The options are plentiful whether you just want a refreshing pilsner or you're looking for a beer brewed with Fruity Pebbles and loaded with edible glitter. The world is your oyster. Oh, and there are rocky mountain oyster stouts, too.
Breweries and restaurants across the country are celebrating the almighty beer today, and you can too. There are loads of good deals that will have you raising a glass to your favorite brewer.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Beer Day.
Universal’s New Hagrid-Themed ‘Harry Potter’ Coaster Looks Spectacular in New Videos
Drink Deals for National Beer Day
Luna Grill
The deal: All beers will be just $3 in honor of this most important holiday.
When: April 7
Liberty Burger
The deal: Craft beers are just $3 at all five Liberty Burger locations.
When: April 7
Pilot Flying J
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a totally free drink every day in April through the app. The drink will change daily and you can only redeem a drink once per day, but it will be available at all of the chain's more than 750 locations. (Today's special isn't going to be beer.)
When: Through May 2
Local Beer Deals for National Beer Day
Bier Garden - Encinitas, California
The deal: The beer garden has 32 tap handles and you're getting $2 off all taps for National Beer Day.
When: April 7
The Corner Drafthouse - San Diego, California
The deal: A craft beer hub like San Diego better have some good deals for National Beer Day. At Corner Drafthouse, you can get $5 craft beers all day. Plus, f you try all 70 taps over the course of 70 days, you'll get your name on a plaque at the bar and a free shirt to commemorate your accomplishment.
When: April 7
Tallboy Taco
The deal: All craft beers are $4, and they'll pair nicely with beer battered crispy fish tacos, which will be just $2 each.
When: April 7, 3pm-12am
Food Deals on National Beer Day
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon lasts for just a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Get 20% off a catering order with the code "TWENTYOFF."
When: Through April 15
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Get prepped for some sultry Easter baskets. Take 20% off orders of Mrs. Fields' Easter Collection with the code "BUNNY."
When: Through April 12
Melt Shop
The deal: In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month -- because it's always something -- Melt shop has made the Notorious CHZ. It's a triple-decker grilled cheese with cheddar, Muenster, and pepper jack with a brick cheddar cheese spread, truffle mayo, and three slices of parmesan-crusted bread. It's on sale all month for $6.99.
When: Through April 30
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Online orders of at least $20 are 20% off with the code "FOOLS20."
When: April 1-8, 3am
More Beer Deals?
If you know of any National Beer Day deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.