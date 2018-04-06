All the Beer Deals and Specials To Help You Celebrate National Beer Day

It would be reasonable to assume National Beer Day doesn't exist. There's an unending parade of national food holidays, so it'd be fair to assume beer would get elbowed out and that no one needs an excuse to honor beer. However, there is a National Beer Day. It's celebrated every April 7, and there's actually a reason behind it.
April 7 is the day the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed it into law on March 22, 1933. The Act came at the end of Prohibition and allowed the sale of beer and wine with an ABV of 3.2% or lower. It's viewed as an important domino in the chain of events that led to the repeal of 18th Amendment and the prohibition of alcohol in the United States.
It's not quite Repeal Day (December 5), but it's damn close. Here are a few ways you can spend your Saturday remembering the fine legislation of Pat Harrison and Thomas Cullen.
Cheap Beer
Minibar Delivery
The deal: The company that brings delicious beers to your doorstep is offering 10% off (up to $25) orders of Bud Light, Stella Artois, Goose Island, and Budweiser.
When: April 7
Bierhaus NYC
The deal: The home of a giant boot of beer is doling out a free round of beer after its 8pm keg tapping. You can also pick up half price bier cheese dip and chips.
When: April 7
Chevy's Fresh Mex
The deal: The Mexican fast-casual chain is offering $2.50 domestic beer and $3.50 imported beers all day long.
When: April 7
Abuelo's
The deal: Grab happy hour pricing on Mexican beers all day in honor of the beer holiday.
When: April 7
Spaghetti Warehouse
The deal: Grab a 22 oz. draft beer for $5. That's creeping up on being a full boot of beer.
When: April 7
Taproom Deals
Ale Asylum (Madison, Wisconsin)
The deal: The brewery that abides German Beer Purity Laws is running an all-day happy hour at its taproom. You can grab $1 off pints and $2 off pitchers all day.
When: April 7
Bent Paddle (Duluth, Minnesota)
The deal: In advance of the launch of its new taproom later this month, Bent Paddle is hosting a free dance party that will feature the release of its Pineapple Jalepeño Bent Hop.
When: April 7
Blue Point Brewery (Patchogue, New York)
The deal: Since National Beer Day lands during tax season, all CPAs are getting a free pint of the brewery's Tax Day IPA at the Blue Point tasting room. Additionally, if you can prove you had to pay taxes this year, you get a free four-pack of Tax Day IPA when you buy another four-pack in the tasting room.
When: April 7
Colorado Mounting Brewery (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
The deal: In honor of repeal, the brewery is offering $2 off any brewed beer at both of its locations.
When: April 7
Fernson Brewing Co. (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
The deal: The South Dakota brewery is offering $2 off pints and talls in the taproom all day.
When: April 7
Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House (Halethorpe, Maryland)
The deal: Enjoy a pint in the brewery's test taproom and get a feel for how the brewery will look when it officially opens later this year. You'll get a taste of some of the new beers brewed by Guinness on-site such as the Black IPA and the Guinness IPA.
When: April 7
Metazoa Brewing Co. (Indianapolis, Indiana)
The deal: Okay. This isn't really a deal, but it's definitely something weird you can do for National Beer Day. Metazoa is hosting bunny yoga in the taproom. Bunny yoga is like goat yoga with bunnies. What's that? Oh. Goat yoga is like regular yoga with goats.
When: April 7
Southern Craft Brewing Company (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
The deal: The brewery is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Saturday from 1-9pm. For just $20, you get into the party, and you get an eight-ounce Southern Craft souvenir glass and six beer pours.
When: April 7
Summit Brewing (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
The deal: One of Minnesota's best breweries celebrates National Beer Day with a limited edition Repeal Day poster, which was designed by Ross Bruggink this year. It's available in the Summit taproom. Additionally, the brewery will tap a Summit Oatmeal Stout cask with Cherry Cordial.
When: April 7
Other Beer Day Deals and Happenings
Applebee's
The deal: Applebee's is offering $1 margaritas -- or Dollaritas -- every day in April, which includes National Beer Day. It's not beer, but it is a cheap drink. The beer gods would approve.
When: All of April
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: The spot that lays claim to the beer holiday is offering 100 bonus points to its loyalty program members on each purchase for National Beer Day.
When: April 7
Viceland
The deal: This is obviously not a deal, but Viceland is running a marathon of Beerland, its show about homebrewing.
When: April 7
More Beer Deals?
If you know of National Beer Day freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
