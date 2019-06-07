Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Best Friends Day

This is the one that's going to push people who believe there are too many made-up holidays over the edge. It's been around for a while, but it's a weird one. Saturday, June 8 is National Best Friends Day.
It's a day where we honor the brave best friends around the world or something. And then we go to restaurants that have BOGO deals because, you know, one for me and one for you. Though, it's also National Rosé Day because sometimes you just have to double up. But these are a couple of holidays that work well together. When you're done eating BOGO sandwiches, go get a bottle of wine and continue to hang with your best friend like you may or may not do on any given Saturday anyhow.
Here are the best restaurant deals you'll find for National Best Friend's Day with a couple National Rosé offers thrown in for good measure.
Free Food for Best Friend's Day
Chuck E Cheese
The deal: The ol' mouse is serving up a BOGO offer on large pizzas in honor of Best Friend's Day.
When: June 8-30
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Grab a BOGO deal on sandwiches, salads, and pick-your-pair orders for National Best Friends Day.
When: June 7-9
Food Deals for Best Friend's Day
Wine Insiders
The deal: Load up for National Rosé Day, which is also on June 8. Use the code "ROSE25" to get 25% off your order from Wine Insider.
When: June 3-10
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Auntie Anne's and DoorDash are becoming best friends for Best Friend's Day. Order $10 or more of pretzels and they'll waive delivery fees with the code "BFFDAY."
When: June 7-9
Bev
The deal: For just 24 hours, you can get a free six-pack of rosé (equals two bottles of wine) when you buy one 12 or 24 pack. Only the first 100 orders of the day are going to get in on this rosy deal.
When: June 8
Jack in the Box
The deal: Get a free Ultimate Cheeseburger as Jack in the Box celebrates its partnership with DoorDash. If you place an order of at least $10 and use the code "SAYCHEESE," they'll waive delivery fees and hook you up with the free burger.
When: June 3-9
Local Food Deals For Best Friend's Day / National Rosé Day
Ella Elli - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: It's National Rosé Day, so you can get half-price rosé sangria during brunch hours.
When: June 8
The Windsor - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Stop in for half-priced bottles of rosé.
When: June 8
Other Deals Available on Best Friend's Day
Olive Garden
The deal: The restaurant has brought back its buy-one-take-one offer. Buy an entrée that starts at $12.99 and you'll get an entrée to take home for free. The take-home options include Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, and Cheese Ravioli.
When: Through July 29
Burger King
The deal: The King is offering a few Whopper meal options. Get a $4 Whopper Jr. meal, a $5 Whopper meal, or a $6 Double Whopper meal. The meal comes with a drink and your choice of fries or onion rings.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Instacart has a couple of deals on sweets. Order through Instacart, and you can get $1.50 off three pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Or you can get the same off two pints of select Talenti ice cream.
When: Valid until June 30
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can land up to $50 off the subscription coffee club's Coffee World Tour Gifts.
When: Through June 16
Northern Brewer
The deal: Take 10% off sitewide when you're looking for brewing supplies. Use the code "10OFF."
When: June 6-12
