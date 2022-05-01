Everywhere You Can Grab Deals on Burgers for National Burger Month

On the surface, National Burger Month is in the running to be crowned the most pointless food holiday. When something moves from a day to a month, it ought to have some special significance. Burger Month doesn’t really. It’s a month where people might start to grill outside where they had previously stowed the grill for the winter, but Americans eat burgers all day, every day.

Nonetheless, National Burger Month alights here in May. It's pretty easy to ignore. However, since Americans eat burgers all day, every day, you might as well take advantage of the faux food holiday and indulge. (That’s doubly true on National Hamburger Day later in the month, which very reasonably lands in the midst of National Hamburger Month.)

To make sure you’re celebrating with the burgers you desire, we have pulled together all the best burger deals you’ll find throughout May. Some are specifically celebrating the month. Other deals are blissfully ignorant that they fall during a month where burgers are celebrated. Those deals are the “Welcome to Jurassic Park” moment of National Hamburger Month deals.

Whether or not that resonates for you, we are on to the good part. Here are the best burger deals you’ll find during National Burger Month.