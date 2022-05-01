Everywhere You Can Grab Deals on Burgers for National Burger Month
National Burger Month is an absurd thing, but it's also a delicious thing.
On the surface, National Burger Month is in the running to be crowned the most pointless food holiday. When something moves from a day to a month, it ought to have some special significance. Burger Month doesn’t really. It’s a month where people might start to grill outside where they had previously stowed the grill for the winter, but Americans eat burgers all day, every day.
Nonetheless, National Burger Month alights here in May. It's pretty easy to ignore. However, since Americans eat burgers all day, every day, you might as well take advantage of the faux food holiday and indulge. (That’s doubly true on National Hamburger Day later in the month, which very reasonably lands in the midst of National Hamburger Month.)
To make sure you’re celebrating with the burgers you desire, we have pulled together all the best burger deals you’ll find throughout May. Some are specifically celebrating the month. Other deals are blissfully ignorant that they fall during a month where burgers are celebrated. Those deals are the “Welcome to Jurassic Park” moment of National Hamburger Month deals.
Whether or not that resonates for you, we are on to the good part. Here are the best burger deals you’ll find during National Burger Month.
Free Burgers During National Burger Month
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
MOOYAH
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Burger Deals During National Burger Month
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).
When: Through May 17
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.
When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm
Red Cow
The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 off your bill next time you dine-in.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals During National Hamburger Month
Taco John's
The deal: Get five softshell beef tacos for $5.55. Use the Taco John's app, and you'll have to be part of the loyalty program.
When: May 1-5
Casa Verde
The deal: The ready-to-make meals will be 50% off with the code "CINCO50M."
When: May 3-5
Red Lobster
The deal: Spend $50 on a Red Lobster gift card to get a coupon for $10 off an order of at least $30.
When: Through June 26
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy three kolaches and get a trio of them for free.
When: May 30
