Here's Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Burrito Day

The data is still being peer-reviewed, but we're fairly certain at this point that science has proven there's no bad day to eat a burrito. Despite these findings, it turns out that there is an especially good day to eat a burrito. It's April 4, because that, friends, is National Burrito Day.
Whether you're a true burrito stan or looking to skirt the rules and pick up some tacos, there are loads of deals to be found on National Burrito Day this Thursday. You'll find offers from Chipotle, Qdoba, Taco John's, and a bunch of other popular restaurants across the country that want to help you get burrito'd up.
We've collected those deals. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Burrito Day.
Food Deals for National Burrito Day
El Pollo Loco
The deal: This chain's Burrito Day deal is simple -- buy a burrito, get another one for free. Just show this coupon and you'll be in a food coma in no time.
When: April 4
California Tortilla
The deal: This East Coast chain has a deal for its Burrito Elito loyalty program members to help celebrate the day. Buy a burrito or burrito bowl on National Burrito Day and you’ll get an email with an offer for a free burrito or burrito bowl on April 5. You have to use your Burrito Elito card when you order, though, and you have to redeem the freebie by April 12.
When: April 4-5
Wahoo's Fish Tacos
The deal: With any burrito purchase, you can add chips, salsa, and a fountain drink for just two bucks.
When: April 1-7
Taco John's
The deal: Order through the TJ app and you can get two for $4 beef burritos or $1 bean burritos at participating locations.
When: April 4
Chipotle
The deal: Get free delivery on orders of at least $10 when you order through Chipotle's app or site. The offer is also available on orders placed through DoorDash.
When: April 4
Willy's Mexicana Grill
The deal: Celebrate National Burrito Day big Willy's style. Get a build your own burrito or bowl for just $4.04 at all locations. The deal is only valid in-store.
When: April 4
Qdoba
The deal: It's not the most thrilling deal, but is a good one if you're a Qdoba Rewards member. Order food on National Burrito Day and you'll get triple points.
When: April 4
Other Food Deals on National Burrito Day
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon lasts for just a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Get 20% off a catering order with the code "TWENTYOFF."
When: Through April 15
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Get prepped for some sultry Easter baskets. Take 20% off orders of Mrs. Fields' Easter Collection with the code "BUNNY."
When: Through April 12
Melt Shop
The deal: In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month -- because it's always something -- Melt Shop has made the Notorious CHZ. It's a triple-decker grilled cheese with cheddar, Muenster, and pepper jack with a brick cheddar cheese spread, truffle mayo, and three slices of parmesan-crusted bread. It's on sale all month for $6.99.
When: Through April 30
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Online orders of at least $20 are 20% off with the code "FOOLS20."
When: April 1-8, 3am
More Burrito Deals?
If you know of any National Burrito Day deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
