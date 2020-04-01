Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burritos for National Burrito Day

There may be no greater testament to our collective love of burritos than the "the show must go on" attitude restaurants have about National Burrito Day on April 2. 

Despite the barriers and inability to have a meal inside a restaurant, National Burrito Day is coming like Christmas after the Grinch failed to steal it. Restaurants are still offering free burritos and other discounts to make sure you never have to forget the true meaning of National Burrito Day. It's that burritos are delicious and a tortilla is basically the perfect food delivery system. Below, you'll find the best deals available on a slightly less-active National Burrito Day this year, with offers from El Pollo Loco, Qdoba, and others. 

Enjoy your burrito.

Free Food for National Burrito Day

Del Taco
The deal: Get a free Chicken Crunch Burrito with any purchase made through the Del Taco app for drive-thru, takeout, or delivery. 
When: April 2

El Pollo Loco
The deal: Get BOGO burritos for National Burrito Day when you use this coupon at participating locations or when you order with Loco Rewards in the chain's mobile app. 
When: April 2

Chipotle
The deal: Healthcare workers can sign up to get a box of 25 burritos to feed their crew anytime through April 2. Big boxes o' burritos will be delivered April 6-10. 
When: Sign-up through April 2

Chipotle
The deal: Order any entrée and Chipotle will toss in a free order of its queso blanco. 
When: April 2

Food Deals for National Burrito Day

Miguel's Jr
The deal: Hit the drive-thru to get a $1.99 Bean & Cheese or Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito. 
When: April 2

Tijuana Flats
The deal: Get a burrito or bowl, chips, and a drink for just $5.99. Plus, if you join the newly minted Tijuana Flats Rewards program, you'll get double points on any burrito order for the holiday. 
When: April 2

Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: For National Burrito Day, you can get a $5 burrito with the purchase of a beverage. Just flash this coupon
When: April 2

Qdoba
The deal: If you're a rewards member, you're getting 3x points for National Burrito Day as long as you order an entrée in person, on the Qdoba website, or the Qdoba app. 
When: April 2

Qdoba
The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95. 
When: Ongoing

Local Deals for National Burrito Day

Miguel's California Mexican Cocina - Corona, California
The deal: Swing by for curbside pickup of an $8 Carne Asada and Pop's Burrito. Alternatively, you can opt for an $11 burrito and margarita combo. 
When: April 2

Other Offers Available on National Burrito Day

Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: The menu has been streamlined, but you can get 20% off everything on the menu for delivery and pickup. 
When: Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Place an order for at least $19.95 and you'll get a free Pizookie and a $0 delivery fee when you order through the restaurant's site or mobile app. Use the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: Through April 30

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals. 
When: A limited time

