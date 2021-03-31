News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Burrito Day Here's how to avoid April Fool's Day and celebrate the far more important holiday.

Shutterstock/xhico

There are so many food holidays out there. They're all welcome to do whatever it is that they do, but there are some that are created slightly above the others. BLTs and egg salad sandwiches are fine, but they just can't compete with burritos. On April 1, we celebrate burritos. (If this is a long April Fool's Day joke, we'll be very, very upset.) It's National Burrito Day. You don't need me to explain any further. The day is called National Burrito Day. You know what you need to do. To help you cross the finish line on this very important day, we've dug up the best deals you'll find at restaurants across the US. You're going to find some sweet deals at Moe's Southwest Grill, Taco John's, and tons of other places. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Burrito Day.

Free Burritos on National Burrito Day Chipotle

The deal: The chain is giving out

When: April 1 The chain is giving out 10,000 free burritos through an online game. Go to the link here to play and (maybe) get a free lunch.April 1 Del Taco

The deal: If you buy an Epic Burrito through the Del Taco app, you can get a second one for free.

When: April 1

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Burrito Deals on National Burrito Day Moe's Southwest Grill

The deal: Moe's is offering $5 burritos and bowls all day through the Moe's app or in-store.

When: April 1 Moe's is offering $5 burritos and bowls all day through the Moe's app or in-store.: April 1 Taco John's

The deal: Grab a Boss Burrito or a Boss Bowl for just $5.

When: April 1 Grubhub

The deal: The delivery service is offering $7 off an order of at least $20 from a whole lot of burrito hot spots on National Burrito Day. You can get the deal at Freebirds World Burrito, Bubbakoo's, Jackass Burrito, Willy's Mexicana, Hot Head Burrito, Chronic Tacos, Savage Burrito, Costa Vida, Barberitos, El Vez, El Rey, Cafe Rio, Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos, Freshii, Taco Del Mar, Rosalita's Tacos, Hacienda Colorado, and Tijuana Flats.

When: April 1 Abuelo's

The deal: Take 50% off the Durango Burrito for National Burrito Day. Though, you have to place the order through the Abuelo's mobile app.

When: April 1 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Grab the Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito or the Bean & Cheese Burrito for $1.99 on National Burrito Day.

When: April 1 Miguel's California Mexican Cocina

The deal: Get a Pop's Burrito or a Carne Asada Burrito for $8 with an option to tack on a House Margarita for $3.

When: April 1 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: You can trim $2 off any burrito in honor of National Burrito Day. Plus, Rubio's will donate a meal to Feeding San Diego for every burrito purchase on March 31 and April 1. Just order from the Rubio's website or mobile app while using the code "MKTG1068."

When: March 31 - April 1 Taco John's

The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John's app.

When: Through April 5 Tocaya Organica

The deal: The California and Arizona-based chain is offering $2 off all burritos at all 17 locations for National Burrito Day. Use the code "BURRITODAY" on the Tocaya site or app, as well as on Postmates and Uber Eats.

When: April 1 Maverik

The deal: The roadside pitstop is offering $1 off a BonFire Burrito. Additionally, as long as you're stopping by check the app if you're a Maverik loyalty member because 5,000 people are getting a free burrito dropped into their app.

When: April 1

Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Local Burrito Deals on National Burrito Day Bodega Taqueria y Tequila - South Beach & Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The deal: Both locations are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classico Burritos.

When: April 1 Both locations are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its Classico Burritos.: April 1

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.