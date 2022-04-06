Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Burritos for National Burrito Day
Burrito Day is about burritos. Here's how you can find the good ones.
Celebrate. It’s the finest day of the year to be a burrito lover. It’s April 7 and it’s National Burrito Day, and it doesn’t even fall on April Fool’s Day this year.
There’s a low barrier for entry to this holiday. All you have to do is eat a burrito. Now you’re a celebrant. However, you can go a little deeper than that if you want (even if it’s basically the same thing). You can dig a bit and grab deals on burritos at restaurants all over the country. Though, it’s the eating that is fun and not the digging. So, we’ve taken care of the latter, pulling together all the best deals from restaurants like Del Taco, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Here are the best deals you’re going to find on National Burrito Day.
Free Food on National Burrito Day
Del Taco
The deal: Buy two Epic Burritos and get 'em for the price of one. (So, basically BOGO.) You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member to get the discount, though.
When: April 7
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Loco Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal. Also, all orders will get free delivery.
When: April 7
Pollo Campero
The deal: To celebrate its 51st birthday, Pollo Campero is dropping new deals every week in April. This week, you can grab a free Empanada with your meal by using the code "CHEESY."
When: Through April 11
California Tortilla
The deal: Buy a burrito or burrito bowl and you'll get a golden ticket that could win you free burritos for a year. It's a good news/bad news situation. The bad news is that you probably aren't going to win. The good news is that if you don't win, you still get free chips and queso with that ticket.
When: April 7
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria
The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on National Burrito Day
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Moe Rewards members can get a burrito or bowl for $5.99 on National Burrito Day. The deal is not available to Shemp or Curly Rewards members.
When: April 7
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
The deal: Grab a free Smother with any burrito purchase for National Burrito Day.
When: April 7
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Drop the code "BURRITO" on the website or the Rubio's app to get a burrito for $6.99. Alternatively, you can scan this QR code in-restaurant.
When: April 7
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
The deal: Grab a Modelo Especial for $3.
When: April 7
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: For $1.99 you can get the Bean, Rice & Cheese or Bean & Cheese Burrito for National Burrito Day.
When: April 7
Dos Toros
The deal: All burritos, whether you order online or in-store, will be just $5.
When: April 7
Local Deals on National Burrito Day
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Descanso Restaurant - Costa Mesa, California
The deal: Grab a Burrito Ahogado, which is being added to the $15 Midweek Lunch Combo for National Burrito Day.
When: April 7
Other Deals on National Burrito Day
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Happy hour at STK can land you specialty cocktails and apps for $3, $6, and $9.
When: Monday to Friday, 3-6:30 pm
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a Dave's Single for just a dollar when you place an order through the mobile app. The deal refreshes in the mobile app daily, so you can use that quite a few times.
When: Through April 10
Friendly's
The deal: Try any of the 12 new items on the menu and you'll get a free medium sundae. That new slate includes the Jammed-Up Burger, Doritos Cool Ranched Chopped Cheese Burger (!?), Tex-Mex Alfredo Pasta, and more.
When: Through April 30
Popeyes
The deal:The Big Box deal has returned. For $6, you get to choose two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit.
When: For a limited time
Panda Express
The deal: Try the recently-returned Wok Fired Shrimp and you'll get a free small a la carte entrée. Use the code "WOKFIRED." Now you're eating like a fast panda.
When: Through April 17
Boston Market
The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.
When: For just a little while
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.
When: Through May 1
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
The deal: Get two of either chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.
When: Through April 19
7-Eleven
The deal: Get $3 off a 7NOW delivery order with a 12-pack of hard seltzer if you're a 7Rewards member.
When: Through April 12
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).
When: Through May 17
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: You can get BOGO boneless wings on any size B-Dubs order every Thursday. The deal is available for takeout at select locations.
When: Every Thursday
Wingstop
The deal: You can add Thigh Bites to any order for just $4.49.
When: Every Thursday
