Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Burritos for National Burrito Day

Photo by xhico/Shutterstock

Celebrate. It’s the finest day of the year to be a burrito lover. It’s April 7 and it’s National Burrito Day, and it doesn’t even fall on April Fool’s Day this year. There’s a low barrier for entry to this holiday. All you have to do is eat a burrito. Now you’re a celebrant. However, you can go a little deeper than that if you want (even if it’s basically the same thing). You can dig a bit and grab deals on burritos at restaurants all over the country. Though, it’s the eating that is fun and not the digging. So, we’ve taken care of the latter, pulling together all the best deals from restaurants like Del Taco, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop. Here are the best deals you’re going to find on National Burrito Day.

Free Food on National Burrito Day Del Taco

The deal: Buy two Epic Burritos and get 'em for the price of one. (So, basically BOGO.) You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member to get the discount, though.

When: April 7 El Pollo Loco

The deal: Loco Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal. Also, all orders will get free delivery.

When: April 7 Pollo Campero

The deal: To celebrate its 51st birthday, Pollo Campero is dropping new deals every week in April. This week, you can grab a free Empanada with your meal by using the code "CHEESY."

When: Through April 11 California Tortilla

The deal: Buy a burrito or burrito bowl and you'll get a golden ticket that could win you free burritos for a year. It's a good news/bad news situation. The bad news is that you probably aren't going to win. The good news is that if you don't win, you still get free chips and queso with that ticket.

When: April 7 Carl's Jr. & Hardee's

The deal: Join the newly-launched rewards program to get your choice of a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich.

When: Ongoing Más Veggies Vegan Taqueria

The deal: The ghost kitchen offers free chips and salsa on any order of at least $10 when you order for pick-up. Though, that's not valid when ordering through third-party delivery services.

When: Ongoing

Photo courtesy of Miguel's Jr.

Photo courtesy of Descanso Restaurant

Local Deals on National Burrito Day Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California

The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries

When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm Descanso Restaurant - Costa Mesa, California

The deal: Grab a Burrito Ahogado, which is being added to the $15 Midweek Lunch Combo for National Burrito Day.

When: April 7