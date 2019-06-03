Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Cheese Day

No matter how bored you are of national food holidays, it's clear that cheese deserves its very own celebration. It's cheese! It's arguably one of mankind's finest inventions. (Unless you're lactose intolerant, then I'm hyperbolizing. It's not that great. It's basically the same as the non-dairy versions.) So, prepare to celebrate National Cheese Day on June 4 by doing what you already know how to do so well: Eating cheese.
Unlike other food holidays, cheese doesn't sit on its own on many menus. (Too few, arguably.) However, it's a big piece of many menu items. So, you'll find a wide variety of free and cheap food deals on National Cheese Day from local restaurants and national chains like Jack in the Box, Giordano's, Snuffer's, and many others.
To help you sort through the cheesy noise, here are the best deals you'll find on National Cheese Day.
Free Food for National Cheese Day
Jack in the Box
The deal: Get a free Ultimate Cheeseburger as Jack in the Box celebrates its partnership with DoorDash. If you place an order of at least $10 and use the code "SAYCHEESE" they'll waive delivery fees and hook you up with the free burger.
When: June 3-9
Snuffer's
The deal: Feel the cheesy love with free chips, salsa, and queso with the purchase of an entrée.
When: June 4
El Fenix
The deal: With every entrée, you're getting a free cup of queso.
When: June 4
Bertucci's Brick Oven & Pasta
The deal: Buy any large pizza and get a free large cheese pizza. The deal is available for dine-in and carryout.
When: Tuesdays starting June 4
Food Deals on National Cheese Day
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Ol' Jimboy is hooking you up with cheese quesadillas for $3.50 at participating locations.
When: June 4
Giordano's
The deal: Take 20% off any order -- dine-in, carry-out, or delivery -- when using the code "350-884-247."
When: June 4
Wendy's
The deal: Wendy's has brought back the Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for a limited time, and you can get it as a combo meal -- with a four-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a drink -- for $5.
When: Ongoing, but for a limited time
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon lasts for just a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to take advantage.
When: Ongoing
UNO Pizzeria
The deal: Get a pizza to go, and the second pizza is $6. (Prices may vary a bit by location.) The pizza shop has also extended its promotion for $2 Sauza margaritas. Those are available every day for a while.
When: Ongoing
Hwy 55
The deal: Get a four-inch cheesesteak with fries or tots and a drink for $6.99.
When: Through June 30
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. You're two-thirds of the way to lunch already.
When: Ongoing
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email offers, and you'll get a code for 25% off your next online order of $20 or more.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available on National Cheese Day
Chili's
The deal: The chain's Margarita of the Month is the Stay-Cay 'Rita. It includes 1800 Reposado Tequila, sour, Monin coconut puree, pineapple juice, and Grenadine. It'll be just $5 all month.
When: Through June 30
Conrad's Grill
The deal: Conrad's wants you to believe it's "the year of the tater tot." With how 2018 went, why not? It's as likely as anything else. To celebrate the best-ever year to be Napoleon Dynamite, they're giving out free Tot Wraps for an entire year to anyone named Conrad, Tate, or Tot. All you have to do is show your ID. Though, the generous offer is only available at the Wicker Park location.
When: Through December 31, 2019
Dave & Busters
The deal: Not a food deal, but food adjacent. From open to close on Wednesdays, you can get half-priced games.
When: Ongoing
Jack in the Box
The deal: Celebrating its tacos that have been around since the 50s, Jack in the Box is offering two tacos for $.99 when you buy via the restaurant's mobile app. In the app, click on "Menu" and the "App Exclusives," then enjoy some tacos.
When: For a limited time
