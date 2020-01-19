Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Cheese Lover's Day

If you took the stance that cheese is the world's greatest food, it'd be easy to make the case. Moreover, if you make that case, there's a day dedicated to your feelings. January 20 is National Cheese Lover's Day.
Oh yes, there's a National Cheese Day later in the year, but this day is dedicated to the humans (and let's throw dogs in there too) who love cheese. There are loads of restaurants around the country that are celebrating the quasi-holiday by offering discounts on dishes with cheese. You're not going to find a full slice of brie that you can just bite into on the couch among those deals. However, you will find great discounts on pizza, queso, and even vegan cheese alternatives from chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Fresh Brothers, and many others.
Here, for you cheese-loving pleasure, are the best deals you'll get for National Cheese Lover's Day.
Free Food for National Cheese Lover's Day
Papa Gino's
The deal: Join the rewards program to land a free 10-inch cheese pizza.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals for National Cheese Lover's Day
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The promo code "880953" is going to land you $3 off any large pizza today. Hooray for cheese.
When: January 20
El Fenix
The deal: Buy an entrée and get queso for just a buck in honor of National Cheese Lover's Day.
When: January 20
Snuffer's
The deal: Adding queso to your meal is just a buck when you buy an entrée.
When: January 20
Fresh Brothers
The deal: The chain is celebrating Veganuary with Daiya Foods. You can get a free vegan mozzarella upgrade to your pizza.
When: Through January 23
Instacart
The deal: Order $22 worth of products like Kraft Natural Cheese, Cracker Barrel, or Velveeta and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: January 20 - February 2
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.
When: Ongoing
Domino's
The deal: Take home any two of these selections for $5.99 each. You can get a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, salad, stuffed cheesy bread, pasta, and more.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The new Alfredo garlic parmesan crust pizza is just $10 right now.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Like Domino's, Hungry Howie's has a mix and match deal. Pick any two items from the Mix & Match menu for $7.99 each with the code "PICK2."
When: Ongoing
Little Caesar's
The deal: The Quattro might be gone, but you can get Hot-N-Ready Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza for $6.49.
When: Ongoing, 4-8pm
Papa Gino's
The deal: Order two or more large traditional cheese pizzas and they'll be $10.99 each.
When: Ongoing
Blackjack Pizza
The deal: The pizza-starved can get a large two-topping pizza and a regular-size salad for $17.99 or two large two-topping pizza for $19.99. Though, the deals vary a little by state.
When: Through March 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: You can dig up a half-size pizza and your choice of a salad or four Dough Knots for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Instacart
The deal: Spend at least $18 on DiGiorno products and you'll get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through February 2
MOD Pizza
The deal: For every MOD-size salad you buy in January, MOD will help you keep healthy eating going by giving you a free one in February. The deal can be redeemed in the MOD Pizza app up to four times in January.
When: January 1-31
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Papa Murphy's
The deal: Sign up for the take-and-bake chain's email newsletter to get a coupon for 25% off your next online order.
When: Ongoing
UNO's Pizzeria and Grill
The deal: When you buy any pizza for takeout, you can get a second pizza of equal value for just $7.
When: Ongoing
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Participating locations are offering a large Detroit-style Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for $13.99. (The New York City location does not appear to be participating in this offer.)
When: Ongoing
Shakey's
The deal: Grab a medium one-topping thin-crust pizza and a half-pound of Mojo potatoes for $15.99.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Cheese Lover's Day
Jet's Pizza - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: To celebrate the opening of its 20th Chicago-based location, Jet's is offering $2 small pizzas and slices for $.20. Unfortunately, you're only going to find that deal at the new South Loop location at 1144 S. Wabash Ave in Chicago.
When: January 20
Other Deals Available on National Cheese Lover's Day
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
