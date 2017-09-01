This Pizza Hut Deal Will Get You $5 Large Pizzas

When it comes to the well-established laws of pizza, the only thing worse than such offenses as eating pizza with a fork and knife or ordering pizza with pineapple on top is simply not eating pizza at all. So, when you can get a large pizza for $5, you’re all but legally obligated to do so. Even if it’s basic fast food pizza.
Here's the deal:
In celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day on Tuesday, September 5, Pizza Hut is selling large cheese pizzas for $5, or about five or six bucks less than usual, according to a spokesperson. The one-day discount is good for delivery and pickup orders placed on Pizza Hut's website or apps with the code SAYCHEESE. But because cheese doesn't encompass the vast spectrum of pizza we know and cherish, the ubiquitous pie-slinger is also offering 50% off menu-priced pizza orders from September 5 through September 11. Every day might as well be a national pizza holiday, right?
Pizza Hut said the two deals can't be used in tandem, but who cares? As National Cheese Pizza Day becomes the latest marketing frenzy trumpeted as a celebration food, you don't want to be left in the cold without a hot pie to sink your teeth into. Celebrate wisely.
