Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day

It's fine that we celebrate Walnut Day or whatever holiday, recognizing foods that are perfectly OK but fail to truly inspire. Big Walnut can make the day happen with completely adequate deals, but it can't replicate our collective, daily love for foods like ice cream or coffee.
Among the group of foods that could call itself the best of the best -- truly deserving of a holiday -- is undoubtedly cheese pizza. It's the basic unit of pizza, and it's a pleaser. National Cheese Pizza Day falls on September 5, and you can celebrate the same way you celebrate every Thursday: with cheese pizza. Tons of restaurants are offering discounts in honor of the occasion. You'll find offers from Giordano's, Papa John's, Mountain Mike's, and many others.
Here's our running list of the best deals on this fine National Cheese Pizza Day.
Donut Pizza: Pizza or Pastry?
Free Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day
Marco's Pizza
The deal: Pick up a large or extra-large pizza and get a free medium cheese pizza with the code "FREECHZ."
When: Through September 5
Pizza Deals for National Cheese Pizza Day
Giordano's
The deal: Take 20% off the price of a cheese pizza with the easy to remember code "714-784-163."
When: September 5
Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar
The deal: Get a $5 Indy Five Cheese Pizza with the purchase of a non-alcoholic drink.
When: September 5
Papa John's
The deal: Grab a large one-topping pizza for $7 when you carry out at participating locations in San Antonio, Texas. Extra toppings are just a buck each.
When: Through September 29
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: To celebrate, get $3 off any large pizza with the code "958716."
When: September 5
&pizza
The deal: Get a "Sure Shot" (their fancy name for a plain cheese pizza) for $8.
When: September 5
Grimaldi's
The deal: The pizza shop's happy hour includes $2 off draft beers, $3 off a glass of wine, $3 off antipasto and bruschetta, and $15 off a bottle of wine. The promo runs from 3:30-6pm local time, though, times may vary some by location.
When: Daily
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: Both delivery apps are offering free delivery with the code "PIZZA" on an order with a minimum of $20.
When: September 5
Instacart
The deal: Spend $18 on Kraft products, like Classico cheese pizzas, and get $5 off your order or free delivery. Your choice.
When: September 2-29
Local Pizza Deals for National Cheese Pizza Day
Casati's - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The family-owned restaurant is serving up BOGO cheese pinsas. Stop in to get on for $10 and the second one is on the house.
When: September 5
Giordano's - Richfield, Minnesota
The deal: In addition to the 20% off you can get with the code listed above, the location in a Minneapolis suburb is hosting a special event with Chuck & Don's and The Great Dane Rescue of MN and WI. Bring in a downloadable Gio Gives Flyer and you're pooch to have 15% off your purchase donated to the rescue.
When: September 5, 4-7pm
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company - Dallas, Texas
The deal: Stop by GAPCo wearing your "cheesiest attire" (read: cheese-themed clothes) and you'll get a free slice of cheese pizza.
When: September 5, 11am-4pm and 9pm-1am
Other Deals on National Cheese Pizza Day
Wendy's
The deal: Spend $10 through DoorDash and you'll get a free four-piece order of Spicy Nuggs as well as a small Sprite.
When: August 24 - September 7
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get a $2 Stemmari Rosé Sangria with UNO's new ongoing drink promotion.
When: August 23 - September 30
7-Eleven
The deal: The convenience chain has finally made a Nerds Slurpee, and you can get it a medium one for just a buck through the 7Rewards app.
When: For a limited time
McDonald's
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when order McDonald's through the Uber Eats app. The discount will automatically be applied.
When: September 5, 12, 20, 26
White Castle
The deal: For a limited time you can get two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub's Winning Waffle promotion. Buy any waffle item and you can win a trip to Belgium.
When: Through November 4
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Order one of the chain's signature dishes -- Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala, Pollo Rosa Maria, or the Chicken Trio -- and you'll get a free order of Lasagne to take home.
When: Through September 8
Krispy Kreme
The deal: In celebration of the one-week-only release of pumpkin donuts, Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut to anyone who has purchased something pumpkin spice that wasn't satisfactory.
When: September 2-8
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.