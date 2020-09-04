Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day
It's a good day to be a pizza lover.
National Cheese Pizza Day might be the best holiday of the year. (Okay, forgot Halloween. So, let's say second best.) There's a reason. It's because there's a decent chance that prior to this point you had no idea National Cheese Pizza Day was on September 5. Boom. Surprise! Now, it's pizza time.
On top of the pleasant surprise of discovering it's a food holiday that you can get behind, you're also going to find tons of restaurants offering deals on cheese pizza to ensure that you're eating carbs on carbs all day long. You'll find offers from locally owned pizzerias to the monster chains flashing commercials during the Super Bowl. Everyone is getting in on the fun, including California Pizza Kitchen, Pizza Hut, and many other locations.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Cheese Pizza Day.
Free Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day
Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings
The deal: Chuck E. Cheese’s secret sibling is offering a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. The Ultimate Cheese Lover’s Special is available through Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.
When: September 5
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The deal: The southeastern chain is running a very alluring deal for Cheese Pizza Day. Buy a large pizza and you're going to get a free large cheese pizza.
When: September 5
Pizza Deals on National Cheese Pizza Day
Patxi's Pizza
The deal: Cheese Pizza Day will bless you with $5 10-inch cheese pizzas or $10 14-inch cheese pizzas with the purchase of any other full-size pizza. You're just going to need to drop in the code "CHEESE."
When: September 5
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas for $12.99 with the Hut's new Double it Box.
When: Ongoing
Papa John's
The deal: The Shaq-a-Roni pizza -- the extra large pizza with extra pepperoni and extra cheese -- is just $12. Yeah, it's named after him. How many other Shaqs do you know?
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Use the code "HALFOFF" on Tuesday through Sunday to get half-off the price of a large pizza when you order online. On Mondays you can get half off a Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza, but it's the deal of the day and you don't need to use a code.
When: Ongoing
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Ranch
The deal: Any two large pizzas will run you $22. The coupon (if you're not ordering online) can be found on the restaurant's site.
When: Through December 31
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Cheese Pizza Day
Fornino - New York City, New York
The deal: A small Margherita pizza will only cost $9.50 at both the Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Greenpoint locations.
When: September 5
La Margarita Pizzeria - New York City, New york
The deal: Use the code "CHEESEPIEDAY" to get 10% off pick-up and delivery orders that are at least $15.
When: Through September 5
Other Deals Available on National Cheese Pizza Day
Wendy's
The deal: Hop into the Wendy's app to get a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase.
When: Through September 27
Panera
The deal: Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get a full month for free. That's one month of unlimited coffee.
When: Through September 30
Chili's
The deal: This month's Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, borne under the assumption that all parents could use a drink right now.
When: September 1-30
Metro Diner
The deal: Grab the Fried Chicken & Waffle Meal Pack and you'll get four free buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders.
When: Through September 7
Red Lobster
The deal: Get 10% off your to-go order with the code "LOBSTER48." The offer is only available for pickup, though.
When: Through September 13
Saucey
The deal: The code "CRAFTEDWITHSAUCEY" will get new customers $10 off their order over Labor Day weekend.
When: September 4-7
Hooters
The deal: The code "SMACK20" will get you 20% off an order of at least $30, and the code "SMACK25" will get you 25% off an order of at least $50. The offer is available on curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery.
When: Through September 10
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: It's also International Bacon Day. So, you can add bacon onto any sandwich for free. That includes the sandwich shop's vegan bacon option. You'll find the offer to flash in the chain's newsletter and on its Instagram page. Or, in the Ike's app, you can write "Free Bacon" in the notes field during checkout.
When: September 5
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: September 4 - October 15
Smashburger
The deal: Get a White Claw for $3. Where it's allowed, you can get your hard seltzer to go.
When: Through October 5
Jamba
The deal: If you download the app and sign up for My Jamba Rewards, you'll get $3 off your first order and $2 off your second order.
When: Through September 30
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Get 15% off your order and free delivery on orders of $30 when you order online.
When: September 5-7
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Get 20% off any online order with the code "LABOR20."
When: September 4-6
Outer Aisle
The deal: You can trim 20% off your order of cauliflower bread with the code "LABORDAY20."
When: Through September 10
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
