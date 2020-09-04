News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day It's a good day to be a pizza lover.

Shutterstock.com

National Cheese Pizza Day might be the best holiday of the year. (Okay, forgot Halloween. So, let's say second best.) There's a reason. It's because there's a decent chance that prior to this point you had no idea National Cheese Pizza Day was on September 5. Boom. Surprise! Now, it's pizza time. On top of the pleasant surprise of discovering it's a food holiday that you can get behind, you're also going to find tons of restaurants offering deals on cheese pizza to ensure that you're eating carbs on carbs all day long. You'll find offers from locally owned pizzerias to the monster chains flashing commercials during the Super Bowl. Everyone is getting in on the fun, including California Pizza Kitchen, Pizza Hut, and many other locations. Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Cheese Pizza Day.

Free Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings

The deal: Chuck E. Cheese’s secret sibling is offering a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. The Ultimate Cheese Lover’s Special is available through Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

When: September 5 Stoner's Pizza Joint

The deal: The southeastern chain is running a very alluring deal for Cheese Pizza Day. Buy a large pizza and you're going to get a free large cheese pizza.

When: September 5

Local Deals for National Cheese Pizza Day Fornino - New York City, New York

The deal: A small Margherita pizza will only cost $9.50 at both the Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Greenpoint locations.

When: September 5 La Margarita Pizzeria - New York City, New york

The deal: Use the code "CHEESEPIEDAY" to get 10% off pick-up and delivery orders that are at least $15.

When: Through September 5