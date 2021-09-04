Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day

Shutterstock.com

If you're asking me, the best pizza has toppings. (I do not mean to malign a slice of cheese pizza.) That's how it reaches its pinnacle. But if the framework for that slice isn't good, the slice can't be saved. Cheese pizza is the foundation of the pizza. So, we celebrate cheese pizza on September 5. That's National Cheese Pizza Day. Pizzerias across the country will be celebrating the day, whether they know it or not. If the shop serves cheese pizza, it's a party. However, some shops will take it a step further and offer a deal or two on pizza for the food holiday. To help you make it through the day with a belly full of pizza, we've pulled together the best pizza deals you're going to find on National Cheese Pizza Day, including offers from Pasqually's, Marco's, Hungry Howie's, and more. Here are the best deals out there for National Cheese Pizza Day.

Pizza Deals on National Cheese Pizza Day Pasqually's

The deal: Order a cheese pizza and you'll get free Cheesy Bread with the code "Freecheesy."

When: Through September 5 Marco's Pizza

The deal: Grab the XL Big Cheese pizza for $9.99 at participating locations.

When: September 5 Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Get a large Cheese Pizza for $5 when you buy 60 play points or more.

When: September 5-6 Pasqually's

The deal: Spend $25 and you'll get a free Cheese Pizza when you order through UberEats. Or you can order a large specialty pizza through Grubhub and get a free large cheese pizza.

When: September 3-5 Hungry Howie's

The deal: Get a medium one-topping pizza for a dollar when you buy a large one-topping pizza and use the code "LABOR."

When: Through September 6 Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza and Garlic Cheese Bread for $16 when you order dine-in or carryout.

When: September 5-6 Bertucci's

The deal: Take 40% off a cheese pizza order for National Cheese Pizza Day. The discount is automatically applied in-store. If you're ordering online, use the code "CHEESEPIZZA."

When: September 5 Alex's Awesome Sourdough

The deal: Pick up some dough to make pizza at home. You can get it for the discounted price of $6.99 at Whole Foods (not in California) and Kroger.

When: All of September at Kroger, Through September 14 at Whole Foods

Other Food Deals on National Cheese Pizza Day Arby's

The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid's Meal for $1. Also, Arby's will make a donation to the Arby's Foundation with each Kid's Meal sold.

When: Through September 26 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Buy a regular or larger size latte or Ice Blended drink and get a free drink.

When: September 4-6, 2 pm-close Quiznos

The deal: Buy an 8-inch or 12-inch sub and get a second sub for 40% off if you're a Toasty Points rewards member. If you're not a member, you can find the offer on the chain's social media.

When: September 4-6 Pollo Campero

The deal: Try one of its new Campero Bowls and order through Campero.com, and you'll get a second one for just a dollar.

When: Through September 14 7-Eleven

The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.

When: Through December 31 Wings Over

The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "SEPTENDER10."

When: Through September 30 Smoothie King

The deal: If you're a Smoothie King Healthy Rewards member, you can get a free pumpkin smoothie by taking its pumpkin quiz.

When: Through September 6 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: You can add free bacon to any sandwich when you order in-store.

When: September 5 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Get two entrées for $15 or four for $30.

When: September 3-6 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, you can get Bowls and Salads on sale. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.

When: September 6-12, 11 am - 2 pm Dylan's Candy Bar

The deal: Buy any tackle box and get a free Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box. You can also get an extra 25% off sale items with the code "EXTRA25."

When: Through September 6 Vinebox

The deal: The wine by the glass club has a deal that cuts 20% off the Rosé Collection through Labor Day.

When: Through September 6