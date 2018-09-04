Everywhere You Can Get Super-Cheap Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day

When you already stuff your face with delicious pizza more often that you're willing to admit, "food holidays" like National Cheese Pizza Day don't really count for much. National Cheese Pizza Day could be any given night at your place, right? Well, it turns out the actual National Cheese Pizza Day arrives on Wednesday, September 5, and it comes with pizza deals that'll make it better than your average pizza night.
Several chains -- Cicis, Dominos, Pizza Hut, and others -- are offering ways to celebrate with new pizza specials specifically for the cheesy occasion or ongoing deals for free or discounted pizza. This doesn't mean you should show up at your local pizzeria demanding a complimentary pie, but there are plenty of appealing deals to be had from national chains. Of course, it's also worth calling your favorite local or mom-and-pop pizza restaurant's to see if they're doing anything special as well.
Free Pizza & Other Pizza Deals
Cicis
The deal: Participating locations of the pizza buffet chain are celebrating the occasion by offering large 1-topping pizzas to go for $5. All you have to do is place your order through the MyCicis mobile app.
When: September 5-30
Paragon Theaters
The deal: This theater chain is serving up a deal for buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) pizzas. It's easy: Just buy a pizza and they'll throw in another one.
When: September 5
Domino's
The deal: With the chain's popular "Mix & Match" offer, you can get any two or more pizzas, pastas, bread bites, boneless chicken wings, and more for $5.99 each. You can also get large, 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 if you're able to swing by your local Dominos for a carryout order. Additionally, Domino's is giving away five $100 gift cards on Twitter as part of its back to school celebration through September 5.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: When you order online, you can get large 2-topping pizzas for $7.99 each.
When: Through the end of the year
Papa John's
The deal: The controversy-prone pizza company has two deals for National Cheese Pizza Day: 1) Get a 1-topping pizza -- large or pan -- for $7 with the code LG1TOP7 and 2) get an order of 10-inch cheese sticks for $5 with the code CHEESELOVER. Additionally, Papa John's has a few ongoing deals worth checking out, including its new Italian Hero pizza for $10. You can also get an extra-large 1-topping pizza and an order of donut holes for $15, or a large specialty pizza and a large 2-topping pizza for $22.
When: Through September 7, other deals ongoing
Little Caesars
The deal: Meat lovers, rejoice! You can get the chain's new, limited-edition 5 Meat Feast pizza -- topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, and ham -- for $9.
When: Ongoing
More Pizza Deals?
If you know of any National Cheese Pizza Day deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
