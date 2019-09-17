Everywhere You Can Get Free & Super-Cheap Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

It's a big day for anyone who believes a burger isn't worth a damn until it's coated with a melty slice cheese dripping over the patty. September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and restaurants across the country are going to hook cheeseburger lovers up with the goods.
The humble burger and its plant-based brethren will be available on the cheap all day, ensuring that your go-to pub entrée is on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You'll find those discounts at popular national hubs like Jack in the Box, Carl's Jr., and Smashburger (among others), as well as local restaurants in your city.
Here's our running list of the best deals you'll find on National Cheeseburger Day.
These Are the 8 Best Bromances on TV, Ranked
Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Jack in the Box
The deal: Make any purchase through the Jack in the Box app at a participating restaurant, and you're getting a free burger. There are more than 10 burger options you can choose from. You can only use the offer once, though. Sorry to squash your dream of eating 4,000 free burgers.
When: September 18
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: Nab a free Build Your Own Burger with the purchase of fries and a drink.
When: September 18
Smashburger
The deal: Drop in for a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on the Double Classic Smashburger. That's a pair of double cheeseburgers for $6.99 and obviously what the Hulk would have for lunch today.
When: September 18
B.GOOD
The deal: Pick up any of the shop's three chef-inspired cheeseburgers for free (SERIOUSLY!?) if you download the B.GOOD app. The offer can be redeemed at all 65 locations in the US.
When: September 16-22
Jack in the Box
The deal: Use a Back to School Coupon (found here or through its social media channels) to get BOGO burgers at locations in Fresno, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, St. George, and Chico-Redding. The coupon is only valid in-store.
When: Through September 30
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage with the purchase of a Western Bacon Cheeseburger. You're two-thirds of the way to lunch already.
When: Ongoing
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for MOOYAH Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Burger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Applebee's
The deal: You can get yourself a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for $6.99. Plus, you'll get endless fries with the burger.
When: September 18
BurgerFi
The deal: Head to lunch with a friend, because you can pick up a $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger with the purchase of another BurgerFi Cheeseburger. Don't tell your friend about the deal, just ask for separate checks and tell the cashier that you're the second burger, wink. (You can only get the offer in-store, and you'll have to mention it to redeem the offer.)
When: September 18
Red Robin
The deal: A Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries are just $5 with the purchase of any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. And no, Uncle Dale, the discount doesn't get steeper if you order a second beer.
When: September 18
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Get a cheeseburger for just $5.99. For an extra buck, you can add fries to the order. Hell of a way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, right?
When: September 18
Farmer Boys
The deal: Lay hands on a Big Cheese for just $2. The beast comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and Thousand Island Dressing. Unfortunately, it's only available at participating locations.
When: September 18, 2pm-close
Shari's
The deal: The northwest-based restaurant chain is giving you an easy path into the plant-based burger moment. Stop in for a Beyond Burger (with or without cheese) served on a pretzel bun. It's only going to run you $1 today. You just have to sign up for Shari's Rewards to get the deal.
When: September 18
Porter Road
The deal: Place an order of at least $75 with the meat slingers and you'll get two pounds of Beef vs Bacon on the house.
When: September 18
Instacart
The deal: Spend $18 on Kraft products -- you'll need cheese to make a cheeseburger at home, after all -- and get $5 off your order or free delivery. Your choice.
When: September 2-29
Ted's Montana Grill
The deal: Ol' Ted's got a cheeseburger and fries meal with your name on it. It'll run you $6.
When: September 18
Islands
The deal: Take $5 off any burger on the menu. It's a truly happy day for burger and cheeseburger fans alike.
When: September 18
The Stand
The deal: Stop by the Stand for a free small order of Stand Fries with the purchase of any cheeseburger. The only way to get the deal is to order through the app.
When: September 18
Local Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Black Tap - New York, New York; Anaheim, California; & Las Vegas Nevada
The deal: You're going to be able to land a completely free burger at Black Tap. At locations in New York and Las Vegas, as well as some international locations, the first 100 people to order the All-American will get the burger for free.
When: September 18
Cold Storage - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: They'll be slinging half-price cheeseburgers. That's just $5.50 for a burger with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, 1,000 Island Dressing, and pickles.
When: September 18
Easy's - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Located in the Beverly Center, you can grab an Easy's burger, fries, and a beer for $20.
When: September 16-22
GT Prime - Chicago, Illinois
The deal: Instead of going for cheap, go for a rich, delicious dinner. For $15, you can get GT's "burger and a beer" special, which includes the GT Burger with sun-dried tomato, onion marmalade, porcini dust, cheese, french fries, and a tap beer.
When: September 18, 5-7pm
Osteria Cal Mare - Los Angeles, California
The deal: The Osteria cheeseburger at the Beverly Center is normally $18, but you can get one for just $8 on National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Red Cow - Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota
The deal: Join the Minneapolis-based chain's e-club and you'll get a coupon in your inbox for $10 off your bill next time you dine-in.
When: Ongoing
Zinburger - Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson, Arizona
The deal: They might be smaller, but they're nonetheless mighty. Grab a "Zini" cheeseburger for $5 at Arizona locations for the holiday. They're usually only available during happy hour.
When: September 18
Other Deals Available on National Cheeseburger Day
Taco Bell
The deal: Order through TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell app to get a totally free bean burrito when you place an order of at least $5.
When: Through October 17
Slice
The deal: To celebrate the start of the NFL season, the app that connects you to local pizza shops is offering $5 off an order through the app. Use the code "NFL5" on an order of at least $10.
When: Ongoing
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
Jersey Mike's
The deal: To celebrate a revamp of the My Mike's mobile app, Jersey Mike's is offering you a free sub. New or existing customers just have to download the app (both iPhone and Android) and log in. After your first in-app purchase, you'll get 72 points added to your account. That's enough to land you a totally free sub.
When: Through September 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Sink your teeth into a Pizookie for just $3 with any purchase throughout the month. It's a cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream. Make room for dessert. Lots of room.
When: Through October 6
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: It's basically happy hour at the Coffee Bean for the rest of the month. Get half-off all Ice Blended drinks in the evening.
When: September 16-28, 6pm-close
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's new Neighborhood Drink of the Month is a $1 Adios, available every day in September.
When: September 1-30
Grimaldi's
The deal: Make a donation to No Kid Hungry when dining at Grimaldi's and you'll get a "bounce back card" to match your donation in increments of $5 with a maximum of $25 per visit.
When: September 1-30
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.