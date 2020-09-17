Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Cheeseburger Day
As though you needed encouragement to celebrate burgers.
As far as food holidays go, National Cheeseburger Day on September 18 is a top-10 celebration.
That's because you're getting good deals on something you probably love and something that's a whole meal. It's not a scoop of ice cream or a cup of coffee; you're taking care of a whole meal when you choose to celebrate this faux holiday invented for marketing purposes. Local restaurants and national chains will be celebrating the day with free and discounted burgers. You'll find deals at places like Whataburger, Smashburger, and tons of other spots.
Here's our running list of the best deals you're going to get on National Cheeseburger Day.
Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
McDonald's
The deal: Use the app to get a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger.
When: September 18
Arby's
The deal: Donate a buck to No Kid Hungry to get a coupon for a free slider on your next visit.
When: September 18
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase made through the Jack in the Box mobile app.
When: September 18-20
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
The deal: Place an order for fries and a drink to get a free quarter-pound cheeseburger.
When: September 18
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Burger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Applebee's
The deal: Get any Handcrafted Burger, classic fries, and a 30-ounce drink for $8.99 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Farmer Boys
The deal: Celebrate Cheeseburger Day afternoon with $2 Big Cheese burgers.
When: September 18, 2-5pm
Smashburger
The deal: Grab a $5 Classic Double Smash to celebrate today's burger-based holiday.
When: September 18
Wahlburgers
The deal: WahlClub members will get 50% off any burger at participating locations.
When: September 18
Steak 'N Shake
The deal: Loyalty app members can get $2 off (that's 50% off) a Double 'n Cheese Steakburger.
When: September 18-24
BurgerFi
The deal: Make a $10 purchase through the BurgerFi app on National Cheeseburger Day and get a $10 reward in the app that you can redeem from September 19 to Octobr 11. The deal, however, is not available through third-party delivery apps.
When: September 18
Snarfburger
The deal: Get free fries with any burger ordered in-person or over the phone after 7pm.
When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm
The Stand
The deal: The California-based burger joint is setting diners up with a free order of small regular Strand Fries with any cheeseburger purchase. Though, you have to order through The Stand app, which can be used for contactless pickup or delivery.
When: September 18
Halo Burger
The deal: Sign up for QP Rewards by September 18 to get a QP Burger for $1.97.
When: Redeem September 18-30
Dog Haus
The deal: Grab a $5 burger with a deal found through the Dog Haus app.
When: September 18
Local Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
MUTTS Canine Cantina - Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas
The deal: The dog park and burger joint is slinging $5 MUTTS Burgers all day for National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Other Deals Available on National Cheeseburger Day
Wendy's
The deal: Use the app to land a free order of the chain's new Bacon Pub Fries with any purchase through the mobile app.
When: Through September 27
Dunkin'
The deal: To celebrate its new partnership with DoorDash, Dunkin' is offering a $0 delivery fee and a free 25-count box of Dunkin' Munchkins with any order of at least $10.
When: Through September 21
Del Taco
The deal: Get a free snack-size portion of guac with any purchase. You'll find the deal available in the Del Taco app.
When: September 16-19
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Get free delivery through its site or mobile app. It may be all the enticement you need to try out its four new wing sauces.
When: Through September 30
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a $1 Chicken Sandwich through the Jack mobile app.
When: Through September 30
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
