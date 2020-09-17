News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Cheeseburger Day As though you needed encouragement to celebrate burgers.

As far as food holidays go, National Cheeseburger Day on September 18 is a top-10 celebration. That's because you're getting good deals on something you probably love and something that's a whole meal. It's not a scoop of ice cream or a cup of coffee; you're taking care of a whole meal when you choose to celebrate this faux holiday invented for marketing purposes. Local restaurants and national chains will be celebrating the day with free and discounted burgers. You'll find deals at places like Whataburger, Smashburger, and tons of other spots. Here's our running list of the best deals you're going to get on National Cheeseburger Day.

Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day McDonald's

The deal: Use the app to get a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger.

When: September 18 Arby's

The deal: Donate a buck to No Kid Hungry to get a coupon for a free slider on your next visit.

When: September 18 Jack in the Box

The deal: Grab a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase made through the Jack in the Box mobile app.

When: September 18-20 Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes

The deal: Place an order for fries and a drink to get a free quarter-pound cheeseburger.

When: September 18 Halo Burger

The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.

When: Ongoing Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.

When: Ongoing

Burger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day Applebee's

The deal: Get any Handcrafted Burger, classic fries, and a 30-ounce drink for $8.99 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

When: September 18 Farmer Boys

The deal: Celebrate Cheeseburger Day afternoon with $2 Big Cheese burgers.

When: September 18, 2-5pm Smashburger

The deal: Grab a $5 Classic Double Smash to celebrate today's burger-based holiday.

When: September 18 Wahlburgers

The deal: WahlClub members will get 50% off any burger at participating locations.

When: September 18 Steak 'N Shake

The deal: Loyalty app members can get $2 off (that's 50% off) a Double 'n Cheese Steakburger.

When: September 18-24 BurgerFi

The deal: Make a $10 purchase through the BurgerFi app on National Cheeseburger Day and get a $10 reward in the app that you can redeem from September 19 to Octobr 11. The deal, however, is not available through third-party delivery apps.

When: September 18 Snarfburger

The deal: Get free fries with any burger ordered in-person or over the phone after 7pm.

When: Through September 22, nightly after 7pm The Stand

The deal: The California-based burger joint is setting diners up with a free order of small regular Strand Fries with any cheeseburger purchase. Though, you have to order through The Stand app, which can be used for contactless pickup or delivery.

When: September 18 Halo Burger

The deal: Sign up for QP Rewards by September 18 to get a QP Burger for $1.97.

When: Redeem September 18-30 Dog Haus

The deal: Grab a $5 burger with a deal found through the Dog Haus app.

When: September 18

Local Deals for National Cheeseburger Day MUTTS Canine Cantina - Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas

The deal: The dog park and burger joint is slinging $5 MUTTS Burgers all day for National Cheeseburger Day.

When: September 18