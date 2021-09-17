Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day should be a bank holiday when there are this many deals available.
We spend a lot of time looking at food holidays around these parts. There are a lot of them worth your time, if only because food is wonderful. But there's another echelon for some holidays. It's like Ryan Tannehill and Joe Burrow are good quarterbacks, but they're just not Patrick Mahomes.
To torture that comparison, over just a couple of days we're getting a Mahomes and a Tom Brady. National Pepperoni Pizza Day is coming, and National Cheeseburger Day is here. The big day for cheesy burgers lands on September 18, and it's a day that will be celebrated by many, many burger-slinging restaurants across the US. From local shops to major chains like Wendy's and McDonald's, you're going to find offers that will solidify your lunch and dinner plans.
Here are the best deals you'll find on National Cheeseburger Day.
Free Burger Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at Wayback for National Cheeseburger Day through the chain's mobile app.
When: September 18
Black Tap
The deal: Get a free cheeseburger with any purchase if you're one of the first 100 people to enter your email on Black Tap's National Cheeseburger Day website.
When: September 18
Cheeseburger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Wendy's
The deal: Get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on premium cheeseburgers through the Wendy's mobile app.
When: Through September 19
McDonald's
The deal: Use the mobile app to grab a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents.
When: September 18
Red Robin
The deal: If you're a loyalty program member, you can get a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on burgers. You can take advantage of the deal once a day throughout the week. The catch? If you're not a member, you need to sign up by September 13.
When: Through September 19
Smashburger
The deal: Grab a Double Classic Burger for just $5 in recognition of National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Applebee's
The deal: For National Cheeseburger Day, Get any handcrafted burger, fries, and a 30-ounce MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash (or other soda) for $9.99. You'll have to order Applebee's To Go or Delivery to get that deal, though.
When: September 18
Hardee's
The deal: Get a small Western Bacon Cheeseburger Combo for $4.99 on National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Carl's Jr.
When: A small Big Carl Combo will run you just $6.29.
When: September 18
Friendly's
The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any cheeseburger.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Dog Haus
The deal: Grab a cheeseburger for $5.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday in September, you can get a $0 delivery fee through the Wendy's app.
When: Saturdays and Sundays in September
Wendy's
The deal: Get an order of fries in any size for a dollar all month.
When: Through October 3
Other Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
Wendy's
The deal: Make a purchase through the Wendy's mobile app on a Saturday or Sunday in September and you can take your pick between free Spicy or Crispy chicken nuggets or three different breakfast sandwiches.
When: Saturday and Sundays in September
Taco John's
The deal: Grab a free side of Queso Blanco and chips if you're a loyalty club member. You'll get the coupon through the Taco John's mobile app. No purchase is required.
When: September 18-20
Dunkin'
The deal: Any Perks member can grab a free drink anytime they make three purchases in a given week. Each week is defined as a stretch from Monday to Sunday, according to the fine print. So, it's not just any random seven days.
When: Through October 3
Arby's
The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid's Meal for $1. Also, Arby's will make a donation to the Arby's Foundation with each Kid's Meal sold.
When: Through September 26
Wings Over
The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "SEPTENDER10."
When: Through September 30
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, you can get burritos for $8. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.
When: Through September 19, 11 am - 2 pm
Golden Chick
The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.
When: Ongoing
7-Eleven
The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.
When: Through December 31
Want more food deals?
