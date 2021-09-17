Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

Photo by Vladislav Noseek/Shutterstock

We spend a lot of time looking at food holidays around these parts. There are a lot of them worth your time, if only because food is wonderful. But there's another echelon for some holidays. It's like Ryan Tannehill and Joe Burrow are good quarterbacks, but they're just not Patrick Mahomes. To torture that comparison, over just a couple of days we're getting a Mahomes and a Tom Brady. National Pepperoni Pizza Day is coming, and National Cheeseburger Day is here. The big day for cheesy burgers lands on September 18, and it's a day that will be celebrated by many, many burger-slinging restaurants across the US. From local shops to major chains like Wendy's and McDonald's, you're going to find offers that will solidify your lunch and dinner plans. Here are the best deals you'll find on National Cheeseburger Day.

Free Burger Deals on National Cheeseburger Day Wayback Burgers

The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at Wayback for National Cheeseburger Day through the chain's mobile app.

When: September 18 Black Tap

The deal: Get a free cheeseburger with any purchase if you're one of the first 100 people to enter your email on Black Tap's National Cheeseburger Day website.

When: September 18

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Cheeseburger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day Wendy's

The deal: Get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on premium cheeseburgers through the Wendy's mobile app.

When: Through September 19 McDonald's

The deal: Use the mobile app to grab a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents.

When: September 18 Red Robin

The deal: If you're a loyalty program member, you can get a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on burgers. You can take advantage of the deal once a day throughout the week. The catch? If you're not a member, you need to sign up by September 13.

When: Through September 19 Smashburger

The deal: Grab a Double Classic Burger for just $5 in recognition of National Cheeseburger Day.

When: September 18 Applebee's

The deal: For National Cheeseburger Day, Get any handcrafted burger, fries, and a 30-ounce MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash (or other soda) for $9.99. You'll have to order Applebee's To Go or Delivery to get that deal, though.

When: September 18 Hardee's

The deal: Get a small Western Bacon Cheeseburger Combo for $4.99 on National Cheeseburger Day.

When: September 18 Carl's Jr.

When: A small Big Carl Combo will run you just $6.29.

When: September 18 Friendly's

The deal: Get a free medium sundae with the purchase of any cheeseburger.

When: September 18 Wendy's

The deal: For just $1, you can buy a Wendy's Boo! Book. It gives you coupons for five free Frostys and a free order of fries with a purchase through the mobile app. All proceeds will go to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through October 31 Dog Haus

The deal: Grab a cheeseburger for $5.

When: September 18 Wendy's

The deal: Every Saturday and Sunday in September, you can get a $0 delivery fee through the Wendy's app.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September Wendy's

The deal: Get an order of fries in any size for a dollar all month.

When: Through October 3

Photo courtesy of Zinburger

Other Deals on National Cheeseburger Day Wendy's

The deal: Make a purchase through the Wendy's mobile app on a Saturday or Sunday in September and you can take your pick between free Spicy or Crispy chicken nuggets or three different breakfast sandwiches.

When: Saturday and Sundays in September Taco John's

The deal: Grab a free side of Queso Blanco and chips if you're a loyalty club member. You'll get the coupon through the Taco John's mobile app. No purchase is required.

When: September 18-20 Dunkin'

The deal: Any Perks member can grab a free drink anytime they make three purchases in a given week. Each week is defined as a stretch from Monday to Sunday, according to the fine print. So, it's not just any random seven days.

When: Through October 3 Arby's

The deal: Buy a regular meal and get a Kid's Meal for $1. Also, Arby's will make a donation to the Arby's Foundation with each Kid's Meal sold.

When: Through September 26 Wings Over

The deal: Take 10% off an online order with the code "SEPTENDER10."

When: Through September 30 Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Every week in September, Rubio's is offering an $8 lunch special. This week, you can get burritos for $8. You have to be a Rubio's Rewards member to get the deal, though.

When: Through September 19, 11 am - 2 pm Golden Chick

The deal: To celebrate the arrival of its new boneless wings, you can get $1 off an order and free delivery through UberEats.

When: Ongoing 7-Eleven

The deal: The convenience store is offering two different "Gameday Bundles" through the 7NOW app. Get a large pizza and 16 boneless wings or a large pizza and four Big Gulp drinks for $10.

When: Through December 31