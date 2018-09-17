Everywhere You Can Get Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

If you don't believe a burger is worth a damn until there's a slice of cheese creating a melty roof on your burger train, today is your day. Tuesday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and cheap burgers are raining from the sky.
Restaurants all across the country -- everywhere from McDonald's to Wayback Burgers -- are offering deals in honor of the cheeseburger's big day. Some of the best deals will get you things like buy-one-get-one-free deals and bottomless fries, but there are tons of ways to fill your craw with burgers for the occasion. Check out our running list of National Cheeseburger Day deals below.
Free Burger Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
White Castle
The deal: Grab a free cheese slider with a purchase of any kind. Nice.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: For the entire month of September, Wendy's is offering a free Dave's single burger with any purchase. That means you can buy some fries and get the burger for free.
When: Through September 30
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
Mooyah
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for Mooyah Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Download the Wayback app by September 17 and you'll find yourself the proud owner of a buy-one-get-one-free promo for a Wayback cheeseburger.
When: Download by September 17, rewards afterward
Potbelly
The deal: OK, it's not a cheeseburger, but the deal launches today and you're getting a free sandwich out of the deal. Sign up for the Potbelly Perks program and you can get a BOGO deal on sandwiches.
When: September 18-19
Burger Deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Red Robin
The deal: Stop into Red Robin and you can grab a cheeseburger and bottomless order of steak fries for just $5 with the purchase of any beverage.
When: September 18
BurgerFi
The deal: Locations nationwide are offering a $1 cheeseburger with the purchase of another cheeseburger. It comes with two Angus patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi sauce.
When: September 18
Farmer Boys
The deal: At just $1, Farmer Boys' Big Cheese cheeseburger is damn near free all day long.
When: September 18
McDonald's
The deal: You have to assume it's Hamburglar's birthday today. Celebrate with a $1 sandwich from McDonald's. Tons of the Golden Arches' burgers are just a buck with an offer you can find in the mobile app.
When: Ongoing, but frequency varies by deal
Charleston Gourmet Burger Company
The deal: Hop on their site and get 25% off any order. It'll also be hosting "free cheeseburger giveaways" on their Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the day.
When: September 18
Farm Burger
The deal: The signature FB Burger will be available for $5 (normally $8-10) at all 13 locations.
When: September 18
Other Food Deals and Freebies
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, you can treat yourself to a 50-cent Frosty. The price makes it taste even better when you dip fries into the Frosty.
When: Ongoing
Dairy Queen
The deal: Use the DQ app to dig up a deal that gives you a burger and a Blizzard for just $4. (Additionally, you get a free Blizzard if you're downloading the app for the first time.)
When: Ongoing
PintPass
The deal: This app asks you to answer a couple questions about brewery taprooms when you stop by for a beer. In exchange for your time, they're buying you a round. Get all the details on grabbing free beers through PintPass here.
When: Ongoing
Panda Express
The deal: To celebrate the return of the Panda's Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, get $3 off any online order of $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK." It's not free, but it's better than Bee Movie.
When: Through October 31
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: First responders, active military, firefighters, police, and EMTs can pick up a free ground beef taco or vegetarian taco all month just by flashing their ID as a thank you for your service.
When: September 1-30
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Grab a free appetizer with the purchase of any two entrées, but you're going to have to show your server a coupon from the restaurant's website. Call your parents, they can explain what a coupon is.
When: September 18-30
Jersey Mike's
The deal: All month long, you're getting 10% off your order and a chance to win college football tickets when you use the code "SUBABOVE10."
When: Through September 30
