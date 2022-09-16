Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Here are the best deals you'll find on September 18 for National Cheeseburger Day.

Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.

National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers.

Burger Deals on National Cheeseburger Day

Wayback Burgers

The deal: There's a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Classic Burger for National Cheeseburger Day. Order through the Wayback app.

When: September 18

Wendy's

The deal: Get a free Dave's Single when you make any purchase through the Wendy's mobile app.

When: September 15-21

Burger King

The deal: Spend a dollar on the app or website and get a free Cheeseburger. You'll have to be a Royal Perks member, though.

When: September 18

Smashburger

The deal: Use the promo code "BOGO22" to get buy-one-get-one-free burgers at Smashburger. You can mix and match singles and doubles, as well as its Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Turkey Burger, or Black Bean Burger options.

When: September 18



7-Eleven

The deal: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members get a Cheeseburger for $2. You can also get that for delivery through the 7NOW app.

When: September 18

Wendy's

The deal: Grab a premium sandwich for $1 when you buy another. Grab that weekly through the end of the month.

When: Through September 30

Dairy Queen

The deal: Take $1 off any of its Signature Stackburgers when you use the DQ app. That, unfortunately, does not include any of the Stackburger combo meals.

When: September 18

Miller's Ale House

The deal: Grab the Classic Cheeseburger for just $7 in recognition of the holiday. You can also upgrade to a Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for an extra $4. You'll have to be a Raving Fans E-Club member for this one.

When: September 18-24

The Habit Burger

The deal: Buy a Charburger with cheese and get the second one for half-off through the Habit Mobile app. Though, you have to be registered as a user in the app by September 15 to get the deal for some reason.

When: September 18

PT's Taverns

The deal: The pub classic burger will be just $8 on National Cheeseburger Day.

When: September 18

Dog Haus

The deal: Get a Cheeseburger for $5. Claim the coupon on September 18. Then you can use it once from September 19 to October 18. Yes, it's unnecessarily complicated. But it's a decent discount.

When: September 18

Applebee's

The deal: The Burger Bundle will be available through the Applebees website and mobile app. It includes a burger, fries, and a fountain drink for $11. Your burger options include Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Hamburger, or Impossible Cheeseburger.

When: September 18

Wendy's

The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. You can get that discount in the mobile app once per week until the deal expires.

When: Through September 25

Wendy's

The deal: Place an order that hits the $10 minimum in the Wendy's app and you'll get a free large order of fries.

When: Through September 30

Wendy's

The deal: The Boo Book is back. For a dollar, you can get a coupon book that gives you five free junior Frostys. Plus, you'll be supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through October 31

Charleys Philly Steaks

The deal: Purchase a combo meal and get a free kids meal.

When: Through September 30