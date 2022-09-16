Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
It's National Cheeseburger Day, and that means it's burger time.
National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers.
Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
Here are the best deals you'll find on September 18 for National Cheeseburger Day.
Burger Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
Wayback Burgers
The deal: There's a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Classic Burger for National Cheeseburger Day. Order through the Wayback app.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: Get a free Dave's Single when you make any purchase through the Wendy's mobile app.
When: September 15-21
Burger King
The deal: Spend a dollar on the app or website and get a free Cheeseburger. You'll have to be a Royal Perks member, though.
When: September 18
Smashburger
The deal: Use the promo code "BOGO22" to get buy-one-get-one-free burgers at Smashburger. You can mix and match singles and doubles, as well as its Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Turkey Burger, or Black Bean Burger options.
When: September 18
7-Eleven
The deal: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members get a Cheeseburger for $2. You can also get that for delivery through the 7NOW app.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a premium sandwich for $1 when you buy another. Grab that weekly through the end of the month.
When: Through September 30
Dairy Queen
The deal: Take $1 off any of its Signature Stackburgers when you use the DQ app. That, unfortunately, does not include any of the Stackburger combo meals.
When: September 18
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Grab the Classic Cheeseburger for just $7 in recognition of the holiday. You can also upgrade to a Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for an extra $4. You'll have to be a Raving Fans E-Club member for this one.
When: September 18-24
The Habit Burger
The deal: Buy a Charburger with cheese and get the second one for half-off through the Habit Mobile app. Though, you have to be registered as a user in the app by September 15 to get the deal for some reason.
When: September 18
PT's Taverns
The deal: The pub classic burger will be just $8 on National Cheeseburger Day.
When: September 18
Dog Haus
The deal: Get a Cheeseburger for $5. Claim the coupon on September 18. Then you can use it once from September 19 to October 18. Yes, it's unnecessarily complicated. But it's a decent discount.
When: September 18
Applebee's
The deal: The Burger Bundle will be available through the Applebees website and mobile app. It includes a burger, fries, and a fountain drink for $11. Your burger options include Bacon Cheeseburger, Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Hamburger, or Impossible Cheeseburger.
When: September 18
Wendy's
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Sausage, Egg and Cheese or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. You can get that discount in the mobile app once per week until the deal expires.
When: Through September 25
Wendy's
The deal: Place an order that hits the $10 minimum in the Wendy's app and you'll get a free large order of fries.
When: Through September 30
Wendy's
The deal: The Boo Book is back. For a dollar, you can get a coupon book that gives you five free junior Frostys. Plus, you'll be supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
When: Through October 31
Charleys Philly Steaks
The deal: Purchase a combo meal and get a free kids meal.
When: Through September 30
Local Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
LeRoy's - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: For one day, you can get The Burger (made with two Pat LaFrieda smash patties), a side of fries, a Miller High Life, and a shot of Fernet for $22.
When: September 18
Billy's on the Beach - Newport Beach, California
The deal: The revamped happy hour includes an $8 island-inspired cocktail or wine, as well as apps like Billy’s Grilled Sausage Platter, Kahlua Pulled Pork Slider, Chicken Skewers, and Chowder Fries
When: Tuesday through Sunday, from 3-6 pm
Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona
The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.
When: Daily, 3-6 pm
Other Deals on National Cheeseburger Day
Domino's
The deal: Take 20% off all menu-priced items when you order online.
When: Through October 16
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take 40% off any menu-price pizza at participating locations. That's only good on online, carry-out orders. Use the code "FORTY."
When: Through September 18
Tim Hortons
The deal: Tim Rewards members get a free breakfast sandwich and $0 delivery when ordering through the mobile app.
When: Through September 25
IHOP
The deal: The chain's 2x2x2 Breakfast Combo has returned. For $5, you get two Buttermilk Pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.
When: Through October 2
Popeyes
The deal: The 5 for $6.99 deal is back. You get five pieces of bone-in chicken in the meal.
When: Through October 2
Romano's Macaroni Grill
The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée when dining in.
When: Through September 30
El Pollo Loco
The deal: It is offering an expanded $5 Fire-Grilled Combo meal with the addition of its Fire-Grilled Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Combo.
When: Through November 2
Bob Evans
The deal: Try the new Banana Nut Hotcakes when you sign up for the chain's app for the first time.
When: Through October 16
El Pollo Loco
The deal: The Family Feast is available for just $24. That includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken, two large sides, an Avocado Family Salad, four churros, and tortillas.
When: Through November 2
Cali'flour Foods
The deal: The code "PizzaDay20" will land you 20% off pizza crusts ordered through its website.
When: Through September 20
Boston Market
The deal: Take $25 off any order of at least $100.
When: Through September 30
Want more food deals?
