Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cheesecake for National Cheesecake Day

Here are the best food deals you'll find on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

National Cheesecake Day lands on Thursday, July 30 , and it's a celebration of the dessert you always forget how much you like. You're not only going to find a brand new cheesecake on The Cheesecake Factory's menu, but you're going to find deals on the silky smooth dessert from restaurants across the country. You'll find deals from Cotton Blues Cheesecake, Eileen's, and other spots.

It's not the sexiest dessert out there, but you know you'll house a slice or two of cheesecake given the chance. It never gets the love of ice cream or chocolate lava cake or even a warm cookie. Nonetheless, cheesecake is cooler than Coolio in the '90s.

Einstein Bros. Bagels The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required. When: July 15-31

Eileen's Special Cheesecake The deal: Snag a free classic individual cheesecake with the purchase of any cheesecake from Eileen's. When: July 30

Cotton Blues Cheesecake The deal: Known for Southern-style cheesecake, you can get free delivery when you get some through Goldbelly . When: Through July 30

Other Deals on National Cheesecake Day

Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.

When: Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Get a free appetizer with a $25 purchase. Use the code "FREEAPP" when ordering takeout or delivery.

When: Ongoing

BurgerFi

The deal: Grab a hormone-free BurgerFi Cheeseburger with fries for $10 at participating locations.

When: Through August 30

Red Lobster

The deal: Get 10% off pickup and curbside orders when you spend at least $30.

When: Through August 2

Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: Through August 2

TGI Fridays

The deal: The Fridays Rita is just $5 with any to-go order.

When: "Throughout the summer"

Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: Through July 31

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: You can get BOGO boneless wings on any size B-Dubs order every Thursday. The deal is available for dine-in at all sports bar locations and is available for takeout at select locations.

When: Every Thursday

Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing

Chili's

The deal: Get a Grand Sunset 'Rita for $5, and you can get it to-go.

When: Through August 30

Qdoba

The deal: Reward members are getting hooked up with double points on any order.

When: July 29-31

Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas available to sate your margarita blood lust, and each of them will only cost you two bucks.

When: Through July 31

Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery on a minimum $15 order from Noodles.com or the Noodle mobile app.

When: Through July 31

Mrs. Fields

The deal: To celebrate the return of baseball, Mrs. Fields is offering 15% off MLB cookie tins with the code "SUMMER15."

When: Through July 31

Red Lobster

The deal: Hit 125 points in the My Red Lobster Rewards program and you'll get a free order of Snow Crab Legs. You'll have to order through the app, in-restaurant, or at RedLobster.com.

When: Through July 31

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.

When: Throughout July

Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27

Besa mi Vino

The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."

When: Ongoing