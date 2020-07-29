Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cheesecake for National Cheesecake Day
Forgotten no longer! It's National Cheesecake Day, and you should prioritize dessert.
It's not the sexiest dessert out there, but you know you'll house a slice or two of cheesecake given the chance. It never gets the love of ice cream or chocolate lava cake or even a warm cookie. Nonetheless, cheesecake is cooler than Coolio in the '90s.
National Cheesecake Day lands on Thursday, July 30, and it's a celebration of the dessert you always forget how much you like. You're not only going to find a brand new cheesecake on The Cheesecake Factory's menu, but you're going to find deals on the silky smooth dessert from restaurants across the country. You'll find deals from Cotton Blues Cheesecake, Eileen's, and other spots.
Here are the best food deals you'll find on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.
Free Food on National Cheesecake Day
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Get a free cup of coffee through the Einstein app. No purchase is required.
When: July 15-31
Cheesecake Deals for National Cheesecake Day
Cotton Blues Cheesecake
The deal: Known for Southern-style cheesecake, you can get free delivery when you get some through Goldbelly.
When: Through July 30
Eileen's Special Cheesecake
The deal: Snag a free classic individual cheesecake with the purchase of any cheesecake from Eileen's.
When: July 30
Other Deals on National Cheesecake Day
Burger King
The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get a free appetizer with a $25 purchase. Use the code "FREEAPP" when ordering takeout or delivery.
When: Ongoing
BurgerFi
The deal: Grab a hormone-free BurgerFi Cheeseburger with fries for $10 at participating locations.
When: Through August 30
Red Lobster
The deal: Get 10% off pickup and curbside orders when you spend at least $30.
When: Through August 2
Sonic Drive-In
The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.
When: Through August 2
TGI Fridays
The deal: The Fridays Rita is just $5 with any to-go order.
When: "Throughout the summer"
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.
When: Through July 31
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: You can get BOGO boneless wings on any size B-Dubs order every Thursday. The deal is available for dine-in at all sports bar locations and is available for takeout at select locations.
When: Every Thursday
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: Get a Grand Sunset 'Rita for $5, and you can get it to-go.
When: Through August 30
Qdoba
The deal: Reward members are getting hooked up with double points on any order.
When: July 29-31
Taco Cabana
The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas available to sate your margarita blood lust, and each of them will only cost you two bucks.
When: Through July 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Get free delivery on a minimum $15 order from Noodles.com or the Noodle mobile app.
When: Through July 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: To celebrate the return of baseball, Mrs. Fields is offering 15% off MLB cookie tins with the code "SUMMER15."
When: Through July 31
Red Lobster
The deal: Hit 125 points in the My Red Lobster Rewards program and you'll get a free order of Snow Crab Legs. You'll have to order through the app, in-restaurant, or at RedLobster.com.
When: Through July 31
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Alden's Ice Cream
The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location.
When: Throughout July
Instacart
The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.
When: Through September 27
Besa mi Vino
The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "BESAFRIENDS."
When: Ongoing
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
