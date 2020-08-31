Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Chicken Month

Here are the best deals being offered in honor of National Chicken Month. (Or, you know, deals on chicken that coincidentally are being run during National Chicken Month. It can be hard to tell the difference at times.)

In that spirit, it's National Chicken Month. It just exists. No real reason other than industry groups want it to exist. It doesn't really have any importance in our everyday lives or need to be in September. (The National Chicken Council website says it sponsors the month to "help extend the summer selling season.") Though, there's one exception to it not impacting your life. There are a lot of restaurants that will celebrate the month with food deals. You'll get to stuff yourself with nuggets, sandwiches, and other chicken-y meals from spots like Popeyes, Curry Up!, Wendy's, and other restaurants.

It's impossible to explain all of these days, weeks, and months. That's probably true in a broad sense, but more specifically, it's true when we're talking about the never-ending deluge of sometimes cringe-worthy and frequently deal-laden food holidays.

Wendy's The deal: Hop into the Wendy's app to get a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase. When: Through September 27

Chicken Deals for National Chicken Month

Pollo Campero

The deal: Get double reward points with every purchase made through the restaurant's app in celebration of National Chicken Month. You can also join the chain in donating to St. Jude's by rounding up your order and donating your change.

When: September 1-30

Popeyes

The deal: The new Hot Honey Bone-In Chicken box is just five bucks. It comes with a side of your choice and a biscuit.

When: Ongoing

Curry Up Now!

The deal: The chain's new Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich debuted on September 1. To celebrate that and National Chicken Month, you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal.

When: September 1-6

Popeyes

The deal: You can get your craving for that chicken sandwich fulfilled. Popeyes is offering free contactless delivery through its app with a minimum $25 order.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get an order of nine Chicken Fries and a large order of French Fries for $3. Alternatively, you can spend the same amount of money and take advantage of a deal that gets you a large order of fries and a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets.

When: A limited time

McDonald's

The deal: Use the McDonald's mobile app to get a 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $4.99. You can use the deal once per week for as long as it's running. Though, there's no listed expiration date.

When: Ongoing

Dairy Queen

The deal: Look in the DQ app and grab an offer for $2 off a four-piece Chicken Strip Basket.

When: Through September 6

Del Taco

The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos or Del Tacos for signing up. If you download the Del App, you can also land another pair of free Del Tacos.

When: Ongoing

Daring Foods

The deal: The plant-based chicken company is offering a deal to get you eating plant-based over Labor Day weekend. Drop in the code "laborday20" to get 20% off and free shipping.

When: September 4-7, 11:50pm EDT

Baja Fresh

The deal: Join the restaurant's Club Baja membership program, and you'll get an offer for a totally free taco, valid for one chicken, carnitas Baja, or Americano taco.

When: Ongoing

Uberrito

The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.

When: Ongoing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The deal: The restaurant now offers Family Bundles to-go. Entrée options include House-Smoke Baby Back Ribs, Chicken Tenders, and Grilled Salmon. For $24.99, the Bundle also comes with two family-sized sides and a half-dozen Honey Butter Croissants.

When: Ongoing

