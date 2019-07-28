Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Wings for National Chicken Wing Day

Put away your Tony Shalhoub and Tim Daly cosplay gear. When we said it's Wings Day, that's not even close to what we meant. July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day.
To celebrate a day dedicated hot chicken arms, restaurants -- both local and national -- are serving up deals on wings to keep you full and satisfied and, later, sleepy. Since we're not talking about an ice cream cone or a donut, you won't find a totally free meal many places, but you will find lots of offers where you buy something and wind up with a free pile of wings on the side. Offers like that can be found at Wingstop, Davanni's, TGI Fridays, and many other restaurants.
To save you the trouble of calling all your favorites, we've compiled the best National Chicken Wing Day deals below. Bon appetit.
Free Food for National Chicken Wing Day
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Nab a snack-size order of wings (traditional or boneless) with any order of small, medium or large wings.
When: July 29
Wingstop
The deal: Snag five free wings with any purchase on National Chicken Wing Day. Also, Wingstop will be donating $1 per transaction up to $100,000 to go to local charities through Wingstop Charities.
When: July 29
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get a free six-piece order of wings with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. Just use the memorable code "170496."
When: July 29
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
The deal: It's the perfect intersection of National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day, which is also July 29. When you order any chicken or steak entrée, you'll get a free order of Lasagne to take home.
When: July 26-29
Atomic Wings
The deal: Order 10 wings and you'll get five for free.
When: July 29
Food Deals for National Chicken Wing Day
Davanni's
The deal: Take 10% off any wings order when you order online with the code "WINGDAY19."
When: July 29
Hurricane Grill & Wings and Buffalo's Cafe
The deal: For $15.99 you can get endless wings all day long. However, you have to dine-in.
When: July 29
Giordano's
The deal: It's also National Lasagna Day, so take half-off any order of lasagna. You may have to endure Garfield jokes, though.
When: July 29
TGI Fridays
The deal: The eatery brought back is endless apps promotion. You have to dine-in, can't share with friends, or bring them home, but place an order and you'll get as much as you want. The options include boneless wings, among other apps.
When: Through August 4
Local Food Deals on National Chicken Wing Day
Pinstripes - Cleveland, Ohio
The deal: To celebrate a full year in Cleveland, Pinstripes is offering any guest who mentions the anniversary a $1 glass of wine or a $1 scoop of gelato.
When: Through July 31
Other Deals on National Chicken Wing Day
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: Through July 31
Burger King
The deal: The fast-food chain is now serving Crispy Tacos for just a buck.
When: For a limited time
Wendy's
The deal: For its Baconfest, Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and free delivery when you place a $10 order through DoorDash and use the code "BACONFEST."
When: Ongoing
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for Wings Tuesday, which it recently brought back.
When: Ongoing, every Tuesday
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: With the promo code "180649," you can get $5 off any two medium pizzas.
When: July 15-29
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Every location is offering a small or large Chill Zone beverage or the frozen Hyperfreeze for $.79.
When: Through September 3
Islands
The deal: Use this coupon to get $5 off a purchase of $25 or more. Use it to celebrate whatever food holiday -- real or otherwise -- you choose.
When: Through July 31
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
