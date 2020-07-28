News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Wings for National Chicken Wing Day Wings, wings, everywhere. You can have wings for every meal today if you want.

Shutterstock.com

If you mostly think of big sporting events as an opportunity to gorge on chicken wings, you should have July 29 on your calendar. That's because July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day. It's a big day for wing lovers because outside of the Super Bowl, it's one of the best opportunities to put a big ol' pile of chicken wings on your plates. Restaurants both local and national are putting together enticing offers for chicken wings on July 29. You'll find offers from spots like Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, and many other locations. Without further hullabaloo, here are the best food deals you'll find on National Chicken Wing Day.

Courtesy of Applebee's

Chicken Wing Deals on National Chicken Wing Day Wing Zone

The deal: Get 16 boneless or thigh wings for $10 through the Wing Zone deals section of the company's site with the code "2182."

When: July 28-29 Hurricane Grill & Wings

The deal: Grab 20 bone-in wings and fries for takeout, and it'll cost you just $18.99.

When: July 29 Famous Dave's

The deal: For $20, you can get two orders of Traditional Wings, two Famous Fries, and two Chocolate Chip Cookies.

When: July 29

Courtesy of Miki's Park

Local Deals for National Chicken Wing Day Chick N Max - Wichita, Kansas

The deal: Grab four wings for a buck with the purchase of any entrée. That's good on takeout at any of its three locations.

When: July 29 Miki's Park - Chicago, Illinois

The deal: Get a free order of LFG Wings (dipped in a Sweet & Spicy Stick Sauce) with the purchase of any bottle of Soju.

When: July 29

Other Deals on National Chicken Wing Day Burger King

The deal: Use the BK mobile app to get BOGO Whoppers.

When: Ongoing Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.

When: Ongoing BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Get a free appetizer with a $25 purchase. Use the code "FREEAPP" when ordering takeout or delivery.

When: Ongoing BurgerFi

The deal: Grab a hormone-free BurgerFi Cheeseburger with fries for $10 at participating locations.

When: Through August 30 Red Lobster

The deal: Get 10% off pickup and curbside orders when you spend at least $30.

When: Through August 2 TGI Fridays

The deal: The Fridays Rita is just $5 with any to-go order.

When: "Throughout the summer" Chili's

The deal: Get a Grand Sunset 'Rita for $5, and you can get it to-go.

When: Through August 30 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: The chain's new Lemonberry Slush Float is out. You can get a medium for just $2.99.

When: Through August 2 Grimaldi's

The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

When: Ongoing Bakers Square

The deal: Get a free slice of pie with the purchase of any entrée and beverage.

When: Every Wednesday O’Charleys

The deal: Get a free slice of pie on Wednesdays when you buy a meal.

When: Every Wednesday Carvel

The deal: Grab an ice cream sundae and Carvel will throw in another one for free because hump day calls for double the sundaes.

When: Ongoing, every Wednesday Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: Through July 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery on a minimum $15 order from Noodles.com or the Noodle mobile app.

When: Through July 31 Qdoba

The deal: Reward members are getting hooked up with double points on any order.

When: July 29-31 Pollo Tropical

The deal: The company has extended its Free Kids Lunch program throughout the summer at all 139 Florida locations. Kids 12 and under get a free Kids Classic TropiChop and bottled water every weekday. You can only grab it at the drive-thru window, and kids have to be present. You'll get one meal per kid, and no purchase is required.

When: Weekdays through August 28, 11am-12pm Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Place an order directly through the Rubio's app or Rubios.com to get free delivery on an order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing Red Lobster

The deal: Hit 125 points in the My Red Lobster Rewards program to get a free order of Snow Crab Legs. You'll have to order through the app, in-restaurant, or RedLobster.com.

When: Through July 31 Mrs. Fields

The deal: To celebrate the return of baseball, Mrs. Fields is offering 15% off MLB cookie tins with the code "SUMMER15."

When: Through July 31 Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve ice cream at a grocery store through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27