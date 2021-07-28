Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Wings for National Chicken Wings Day
It's National Chicken Wings Day and, of course, you can find some deals on wings.
There's a chicken shortage in the US, so celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 has a little different vibe.
Still, National Chicken Wing Day arrives. You'll find tons of chicken available at chains that have a focus on slinging bird wings. You'll also find Beyond offering plant-based options the day before and spots like Hurricane Grill & Wings are pushing alternatives like pork "wings." If you're looking for deals on wings, though, you'll still find deals at spots like Wingstop's new Thighspot restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Hooters.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Chicken Wing Day.
Free Chicken on National Chicken Wings DayBuffalo Wild Wings
The deal: It's BOGO wings time. Get an order of boneless wings and you'll get an order of boneless wings on the house for either dine-in or takeout.
When: July 29
Hooters
The deal: Get 10 free Boneless Wings when you dine-in and purchase 10 wings on National Chicken Wing Day.
When: July 29
Thighstop
The deal: The new concept from Wingstop is offering two free bone-in thighs with any purchase today.
When: July 29
7-Eleven
The deal: Get a free five-count order of bone-in wings when you buy the first order. This deal is only good via 7-Eleven Delivery, which is available through the 7Now and the 7-Eleven app.
When: July 29
Local Deals on National Chicken Wings DayLegends Tavern and Grille - Plantation, Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach, and Sunrise, Florida
The deal: Buy a drink and you can order up 50-cent wings all day.
When: July 29
Other Deals on National Chicken Wing DayChosen Foods
The deal: Get 40% off orders sitewide, including avocado oil and other avocado-based goods.
When: July 29 - August 1