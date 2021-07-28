Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Wings for National Chicken Wings Day

There's a chicken shortage in the US, so celebrating National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 has a little different vibe.

Still, National Chicken Wing Day arrives. You'll find tons of chicken available at chains that have a focus on slinging bird wings. You'll also find Beyond offering plant-based options the day before and spots like Hurricane Grill & Wings are pushing alternatives like pork "wings." If you're looking for deals on wings, though, you'll still find deals at spots like Wingstop's new Thighspot restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Hooters.

Here are the best deals you're going to find on National Chicken Wing Day.