Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for National Chicken Wing Day

There’s something the world of chicken-slinging restaurants and companies love about July. It’s home to National Fried Chicken Day, National Chicken Tender Day, and National Chicken Wing Day. So, it’s a rough month to be a chicken. Still, we’re celebrating the latter of those on July 29. National Chicken Wing Day brings loads and loads of deals on bird arms to restaurants across the country, and you can be the beneficiary of the party. Restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, and Raising Cane's are all offering deals. To help you get the most out of the day, here are the best chicken wing deals you’ll find on National Chicken Wing Day.

Free Chicken on National Chicken Wing Day Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Grab six free boneless or traditional wings when you spend at least $10 while dining in.

When: July 29 Hooters

The deal: Buy any 10 wings and get 10 Boneless Wings for free.

When: July 29 Del Taco

The deal: Get a free Crispy Chicken Taco when you buy one during the week of National Drive-Thru Day. You'll have to be a Del Yeah! Rewards member, though.

When: Through July 31 Zaxby's

The deal: It is offering BOGO Boneless Wings meals through the Zaxby's app.

When: July 29 Popeyes

The deal: Hit the $20 order minimum on Grubhub and you can get a free Chicken Sandwich and free delivery with that order.

When: Fridays through August It's Just Wings

The deal: Of course It's Just Wings is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day. Order $20 or more of wings from the restaurant's website and you can grab 11 free boneless wings with the code "WINGDAY22."

When: July 28-29 Fazoli's

The deal: Get five boneless wings for free when you drop the code "WINGDAY" into the promo section of the app.

When: July 28 - August 3 Raising Cane's

The deal: Caniac Club members can grab a free chicken finger in honor of National Chicken Finger Day. Just present the offer in the app or swipe your Caniac Club card.

When: July 27-30

Chicken Deals on National Chicken Wing Day Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Take $5 off any order of at least $40 with the code "WINGS."

When: Through July 31 Pluckers Wing Bar

The deal: Get $1 wings and $2 Bud Lights as part of a series of deals for Pluckers' 27th anniversary.

When: July 29 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

The deal: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 10 classic wings for $10 at participating locations.

When: July 29 Native Grill & Wings

The deal: Get 59-cent wings to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. You can also grab a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.

When: July 29 Charleys

The deal: Get $2 off an order of wings if you're a Charleys Rewards member. Also, you can take $5 off a 30 or 50-piece wings order online with the code "HAPPYWINGDAY."

When: July 29 Legends Tavern and Grille

The deal: Get 50-cent wings with the purchase of a beverage.

When: July 29, 11:30 am - 5 pm Pluckers Wing Bar

When: July 29 Bonchon

The deal: Get free delivery all month.

When: Through July 31 Tender Shack

The deal: Get free delivery on any order over $12.

When: July 27-31 Melinda's

The deal: The craft pepper sauce company is offering 20% off its 31 sauces when you use the code "WINGWEEK20" on its website.

When: Through September 5

Local Deals on National Chicken Wing Day Diego Pops - Scottsdale, Arizona

The deal: Get half-off appetizers, $2 off beers, $6 Diego Margaritas, and other deals during happy hour.

When: Daily, 3-6 pm

Other Deals on National Chicken Wing Day Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: Grab BOGO sandwiches from the sub chain. Use the code "SUMMER2022" at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Red Lobster

The deal: Get free delivery through DoorDash or on orders placed through the Red Lobster website during Shark Week.

When: Through July 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Snag a free small Shareable Potstickers order or order of BBQ Meatballs with the purchase of an Asian entrée. You'll have to be a Noodles Rewards member, though.

When: Through July 31 Long John Silver's

The deal: Get free delivery when you hit the $15 minimum at participating locations.

When: Through July 31 Marble Slab Creamery

The deal: Rewards members can redeem a randomized prize in the app at any point during National Ice Cream Month. You might get a free small ice cream, BOGO small ice cream, or other smaller discounts.

When: Through July 31 Pokeworks

The deal: Place an order of at least $30 and you can take $5 off with the code "POKEPICNIC." You'll have to be a rewards member and order either online or through the app.

When: Through July 31

