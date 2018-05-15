Everywhere You Can Get Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

The proliferation of food holidays might get annoying if it didn't offer so many chances to indulge in free snacks. To keep the national food days coming at a breakneck pace, they have to get quite specific.
That's why Tuesday, May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which shouldn't be confused with December's National Cookie Day. You want an oatmeal cookie? Not today, buddy. Peanut butter? This isn't the time for that. Pistachio? Ugh. It's chocolate chip cookies or bust. (OK, you can still eat other kinds of cookies, but, you know, that's not really in the spirit of the thing.)
Here's where you need to get yourself if you want to indulge in free or cheap cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
7-Eleven
The deal: Download the 7-Eleven app and get 800 complementary 7Rewards points. It's no cryptocurrency, but you can use them to get yourself a free two-pack of chocolate chunk cookies, made fresh in the 7-Eleven bakery daily.
When: Ongoing
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: Grab a free dessert from the mouse with the purchase of any large pizza. Dessert options include a giant warm cookie (hey! cookie day!), cinnamon dessert pizza, small Dippin’ Dots, and churros. All you have to do is mention the coupon code #5585 to your server.
When: May 12 - May 27
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: New app users get a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie when they enroll in Potbelly Perks.
When: May 15
Cookie deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Nestlé Tollhouse Café
The deal: Get five of Nestlé's legendary cookies for $5.15. It's not free, but they're warm and delicious.
When: May 15
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: If you place an order of at least $9.95 you get a free Pizookie at BJ's in Valley Stream, Mentor, and South Hills. At all other locations, the big cookie and ice cream treat will only be $3 for the day (normally $6.95).
When: May 15
Coolhaus
The deal: Take your chocolate chip cookies at the Culver City or Pasadena location, make a sandwich, and you'll get 10% off your order.
When: May 15
Other ongoing deals
Applebee's
The deal: It's not specifically for National Nurses Week, but it comes at a perfect time. Applebee's is offering $2 Dos Equis every day in May.
When: All of May
