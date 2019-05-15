Everyone Gets Free Cookies Today for Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Here's How to Get Yours.

Look. We all know National Hamburger Day and National Taco Day. These are the LeBron James and Steph Curry of food holidays. But how far is your team going to get without a solid sixth man? Not far, that's how far. Welcome to National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the sixth man of food holidays. No, it's not going to the All-Star Game. It is nonetheless reliable and, arguably, essential.
Now that the basketball analogy has been tormented like it was a prisoner of Cersei Lannister, here's what you need to know: Wednesday, May 15, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. There aren't a boatload of places participating in the celebration of the humble cookie, but those that are participating will offer you a free cookie, sometimes for doing nothing at all.
Here's our running list of all the places you can grab a free cookie for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Nestlé Toll House Café
The deal: All 140 locations across the country are offering a free chocolate chip cookie to anyone who stops by. The promotion lasts all day, but you have to go to a store and there's a limit of one per customer.
When: May 15
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Grab a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with any purchase on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
When: May 15
Überrito
The deal: Get a free chocolate chip cookie with each entrée purchase.
When: May 15
BJ's Brewhouse & Restaurant
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.) Bonus: You'll get another free Pizookie on your birthday. Happy pizbirthdayookie.
When: Ongoing
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: It's not a cookie, but it is a free treat. When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: Ditto on this one, but who doesn't like ice cream on a warm day? If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Sign up for the e-club and get a free two-pack of croissants or muffins because breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
When: Ongoing
Maggie Moo's and Marble Slab Creamery
The deal: Sign up for the rewards program -- the wonderfully named Slab Happy Rewards -- and a free ice cream is headed straight for your mouth.
When: Ongoing
Corner Bakery
The deal: Get a free sweet when you sign up for Corner Bakery's e-club, which is basically just the email newsletter.
When: Ongoing
Other Food Deals Available on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, Wendy's has dropped the price of a Frosty to just 50 cents. Get ready to dip some fries.
When: For a limited time
Kolache Factory
The deal: Buy a muffin, get one for free. The deal is only valid in-store and you'll have to print out a coupon from the shop's social media.
When: Through May 19
Instacart
The deal: You can pick between free grocery delivery or a $5 coupon when you purchase at least $20 worth of Annie's products through Instacart.
When: Through May 26
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The deal: Buy $30 or more in gift cards to get a free bonus card worth $10. The bonus card will be valid June 18 to August 21.
When: Through June 17
