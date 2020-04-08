News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day It's hard to argue with a day that celebrates cookies.

There are more important things in the world than cookies. There's always something more important that a cookie. But a cookie remains a pretty amazing thing. Just look at DoubleTree's cookies to see what a wholesome reaction a cookie gets. You're paying for a hotel room and everything that comes with it, but people still talk about the cookie they get when they stay at one of the hotels. On August 4, you get a whole day to celebrate the warm fuzzies that wash over you when you eat a cookie. It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and you can grab a cookie for a song in honor of the holiday. You'll find treats coming

Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Corner Bakery Cafe

The deal: To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, stop into a Corner Bakery for a free Chocolate Chip Cookie or Monster Cookie. You don't have to buy anything. You could just get yourself a cookie. So, you've got that going for you.

When: August 4 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Place an order of $9.95 or more and get a free Pizzokie -- that's a portmanteau of pizza and cookie -- when you use the code "PIZOOKIE."

Courtesy of ChipMonk

Cookie Deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Ike's is celebrating Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with -- [checks notes twice] -- a "I did it all for the cookie" sandwich. It's a sandwich with a salted caramel chocolate chip cookie, Nutella, and "secret butter sauce" between slices of Dutch Crunch Bread. It'll run you five bucks.

When: August 4 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Grab 20% off eligible items with the code "CHIP20."

When: Through August 15 ChipMonk

The deal: The company that uses all-natural ingredients is offering two free chocolate chip cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day as long as you hit the $40 minimum in its online store.

When: August 4-7 Yoshinoya

The deal: Get double loyalty points on any order through the Yoshinoya app that includes a chocolate chip cookie.

When: August 3-9

Local Deals on National Chocolate Chip Cookies Day 101 North Eatery & Bar - Westlake Village, California

The deal: Get a DIY Homemade Organic Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit for $15. It comes with all the ingredients you need in the right proportions.

When: Ongoing

Other Deals on Treats for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.

When: Ongoing Burger King

The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru.

When: Only for a little while Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.

When: Ongoing Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN."

When: Ongoing Instacart

The deal: Buy any single-serve So Delicious ice cream through Instacart to get $1 off when you buy one or $1.50 off when you buy two.

When: Through September 27 Cold Stone Creamery

The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.

When: Ongoing

