Everywhere You Can Get Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Cookies are good every day, but now you've got an entire day dedicated to cookies.

Photo by Brenda Carson/Shutterstock

Yes, it does seem like there are a lot of days like this. You're not imagining things. It's not just that there are a lot of food holidays out there, it might feel like this day already happened once earlier in the year. That's because there's a National Chocolate Chip Day in May, and it's basically the exact same thing as National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which lands on August 4. Still, if you like food deals, it's hard to complain that there are two days each year where you can land free cookies from places like Insomnia Cookies and Subway. So, to help you celebrate what is basically the second National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this year, here are the best deals on cookies you're going to find on August 4.

Free Cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Subway

The deal: Order through Grubhub any Wednesday through September 29 and you'll get

When: Wednesdays starting August 4 through September 29 Order through Grubhub any Wednesday through September 29 and you'll get five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $25 minimum. Or you can get two free cookies and a $0 delivery fee when you hit a $15 minimum. Order through the link above.: Wednesdays starting August 4 through September 29 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: If you’re a rewards member, you’re landing a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with a purchase in-store or online.

When: August 4 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Sign up for BJ's Premier Rewards program and you'll get a free Pizookie. (You'll also get another free one on your birthday.)

When: Ongoing

Photo courtesy of Subway

Cookie Deals on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Jacques Torres

The deal:Order from the chocolatier to take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on all chocolate chip items. That includes mixes, cookies, discs, and ice cream sandwiches. The offer is good online and in-store.

The deal: You can take 15% off the just launched Cookie Kräm ice cream sandwich.

When: Through August 9 Lenny & Larry’s

The deal: The protein-enhanced cookie company is offering 25% off anything in its online store that contains chocolate chips, with the exception of variety packs Use the code “CHOCOCHIP25.”

When: August 4 Quiznos

The deal: Get four meals for $29.99. The family meal comes with four 8-inch subs, four bags of chips, and four cookies. Use the very memorable code "8026."

When: Ongoing

Other Food Deals on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you

When: Through December 31 If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.: Through December 31 Chili’s

The deal: This month’s $5 Marg of the Month is the Blackberry Tito ‘Rita. You’re getting Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Tito’s Vodka, fresh sour, triple sec, and blackberry syrup in there.

When: Through August 31 Smashburger

The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.

When: Through August 29 Boston Market

The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.

When: For just a little while Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Every weekday features a happy hour where you can snag half-price drinks and shakes.

When: Monday through Friday, 2-5 pm Noodles & Company

The deal: Any Noodles Rewards member that buys a small entrée or kids meal gets a free side or dessert to use on a future order.

When: August 2-8 Quiznos

The deal: If you’re a Toasty Points member, you’ll get 40% off a full-price sub as part of Quiznos month of deals to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

When: Through August 6 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Grab the Peach Lemonade Frost, which just returned to the menu, with an order of Mini Pretzel Dogs for $8.99.

When: Through October 10 Auntie Anne's

The deal: If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you can get $1 off a Lemonade Frost in the app.

When: Through October 10 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Get a free pretzel with any drink purchase if you're a Pretzel Perks member. (Those are the perks of which it speaks.)

When: Through October 10 Schlotzsky’s

The deal: Get free delivery through the Schlotzsky’s site or mobile app.

When: Through August 9 Jamba

The deal: Order any new food item with a smoothie and you'll save a dollar when ordering online, through the app, or in-store. (Pick the "Smoothie Bestie" pack.)

When: Through August 9

