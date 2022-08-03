Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Cookies come in all sizes and you can taste them all for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It'd be fair to feel exhausted by the recent deluge of food holidays. Still, it's wise to take advantage of them while you can.
July had a lot of big food holidays, followed closely by National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4. But August holds far fewer holidays that will land you some big deals. So, line up because you're going to find deals on August 4 from sweet-slinging shops like Insomnia Cookies, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, PDQ, and other restaurants.
Here are the best deals you're going to find on August 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Make any purchase in a store and you'll get your choice of a free Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip, or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookie.
When: August 4-7
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Perks members get a free cookie when they purchase any entrée for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
When: August 4
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The deal: Get a free cookie with any purchase in-store or through the app. Use the code "COOKIES," because they like to keep things simple.
When: August 4
PDQ
The deal: Get a free chocolate chunk cookie to celebrate cookies. Though, you have to spend at least $15 and use the code "cookie."
When: August 4
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.)
When: Ongoing
Deals on Sweets for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Tate's Bake Shop
The deal: Take 20% off cookies across the Tate's website with the code "COOKIEDAY."
When: August 4
Hwy 55
The deal: Download the My Hwy 55 app and you will be set up with a free milkshake.
When: Ongoing
Local Deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
The Hive - Hoboken, New Jersey
The deal: It's giving out free mini chocolate chip cookies all day.
When: August 4
Leroy's - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Leroy's is offering a weekend-long all-night happy hour special. Order a Lexington Martini and get two of Leroy's signature chocolate chip cookies on the house.
When: August 4-5, 4pm to close & August 6-7, 3pm to close
Tate's Bake Shop - Southampton, New York
The deal: Grab a free chocolate chip cookie just for stopping by Tate's Bake Shop.
When: August 4, 7 am to 4 pm
Other Food Deals Available on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Grimaldi's
The deal: Get free delivery throughout August when you place your order at the Grimaldi's website.
When: Through August 31
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: You can get BOGO boneless wings on any size B-Dubs order every Thursday. The deal is available for takeout at select locations.
When: Every Thursday
Wingstop
The deal: You can add Thigh Bites to any order for just $4.49. Those are chicken thighs and not some weird other thing that involves biting thighs.
When: Every Thursday
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Grab a burrito or bowl entrée, chips, and a drink for $8.
When: Thursdays through the end of the summer
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Get a Butter Croissant for $2 with the purchase of any beverage.
When: Through August 24
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal.
When: August 4 & 11
Chipotle
The deal: Scoop up a free order of Chips & Guac when you sign-up for Chipotle Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Sizzler
The deal: You can grab a free entrée when you sign up for the restaurant's Real Deal eClub.
When: Ongoing
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: Get a free order of Garlic Butter Breadstix when you sign up for the Circle of Crust reward program.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Get hooked up with a free Original Pollo Bowl when you sign up for the shop's rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The deal: When you sign up for the eclub, you'll get a free order of chips and queso.
When: Ongoing
Wayback Burger
The deal: Get a free Classic Burger after your first order when you sign up for the rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Wetzel's Pretzels
The deal: Snag a free "pretzel item" when you sign up for the pretzel hub's rewards program.
When: Ongoing
Want more food deals?
