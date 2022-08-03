Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Mandi J. Donohue/Shutterstock

It'd be fair to feel exhausted by the recent deluge of food holidays. Still, it's wise to take advantage of them while you can. July had a lot of big food holidays, followed closely by National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4. But August holds far fewer holidays that will land you some big deals. So, line up because you're going to find deals on August 4 from sweet-slinging shops like Insomnia Cookies, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, PDQ, and other restaurants. Here are the best deals you're going to find on August 4 for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Deals on Sweets for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Tate's Bake Shop

The deal: Take 20% off cookies across the Tate's website with the code "COOKIEDAY."

When: August 4 Hwy 55

The deal: Download the My Hwy 55 app and you will be set up with a free milkshake.

When: Ongoing

Courtesy of Leroy's

Local Deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day The Hive - Hoboken, New Jersey

The deal: It's giving out free mini chocolate chip cookies all day.

When: August 4 Leroy's - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Leroy's is offering a weekend-long all-night happy hour special. Order a Lexington Martini and get two of Leroy's signature chocolate chip cookies on the house.

When: August 4-5, 4pm to close & August 6-7, 3pm to close Tate's Bake Shop - Southampton, New York

The deal: Grab a free chocolate chip cookie just for stopping by Tate's Bake Shop.

When: August 4, 7 am to 4 pm