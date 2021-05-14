Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day
Today's celebration of chocolate chips means you're getting cookies on the house.
I've been doing some thinking, and I've decided that National Chocolate Chip Day on May 15 is a trojan horse. Though, instead of hiding an army inside, it's just hiding chocolate chip cookies.
See, there's already a National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day later in the year, but it seems like that's not enough attention for the most ubiquitous kind of cookie. It's also installed itself as the commander of National Chocolate Chip Day. No one is doling out a handful of chocolate chips today. The shops participating in this food holiday are slinging deals on chocolate chip cookies. Though, unlike the residents of Troy, we will welcome the stowaways. It's hard to argue with free cookies, and that's what you're getting from shops like Nestle Toll House Cafe and Insomnia Cookies.
Here are all the places where you're going to find discounted or free treats in recognition of National Chocolate Chip Day.
Free Cookies on National Chocolate Chip DayInsomnia Cookies
The deal: Get a free cookie today. No hook or purchase required if you stop into a store. Otherwise, you can tack on a free cookie when you hit the $6 minimum on a delivery order.
When: May 15
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
The deal: Get 12 Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip cookies for $5 in honor of National Chocolate Chip Day.
When: May 15
Cookie Deals on National Chocolate Chip DayCapriotti's Sandwich Shops
The deal: Get a chocolate chip cookie for a dollar with the purchase of any sub or salad.
When: May 15
Base Culture
The deal: The company's new Chocolate Chip Brookie -- a combo of cookie and brownie, but gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and soy-free -- will be 15% off when you order through its site.
When: May 15
Other Deals Available on National Chocolate Chip DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Krispy Kreme
The deal: You buy a dozen glazed donuts, you'll get a second dozen for a dollar.
When: Saturdays and Sunday through May 23
Crook & Marker
The deal: Buy any eight-pack of Crook & Marker and you can grab a free eight-pack of its new canned Lime Margaritas. That's available anywhere the brand is sold.
When: Through May 31
