News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day Today's celebration of chocolate chips means you're getting cookies on the house.

I've been doing some thinking, and I've decided that National Chocolate Chip Day on May 15 is a trojan horse. Though, instead of hiding an army inside, it's just hiding chocolate chip cookies. See, there's already a National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day later in the year, but it seems like that's not enough attention for the most ubiquitous kind of cookie. It's also installed itself as the commander of National Chocolate Chip Day. No one is doling out a handful of chocolate chips today. The shops participating in this food holiday are slinging deals on chocolate chip cookies. Though, unlike the residents of Troy, we will welcome the stowaways. It's hard to argue with free cookies, and that's what you're getting from shops like Nestle Toll House Cafe and Insomnia Cookies. Here are all the places where you're going to find discounted or free treats in recognition of National Chocolate Chip Day.

Free Cookies on National Chocolate Chip Day Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get a free cookie today. No hook or purchase required if you stop into a store. Otherwise, you can tack on a free cookie when you hit the $6 minimum on a delivery order.

When: May 15 Get a free cookie today. No hook or purchase required if you stop into a store. Otherwise, you can tack on a free cookie when you hit the $6 minimum on a delivery order.May 15 Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

The deal: Get 12 Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip cookies for $5 in honor of National Chocolate Chip Day.

When: May 15

Cookie Deals on National Chocolate Chip Day Capriotti's Sandwich Shops

The deal: Get a chocolate chip cookie for a dollar with the purchase of any sub or salad.

When: May 15 Get a chocolate chip cookie for a dollar with the purchase of any sub or salad.: May 15 Base Culture

The deal: The company's new Chocolate Chip Brookie -- a combo of cookie and brownie, but gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and soy-free -- will be 15% off when you order through its site.

When: May 15

