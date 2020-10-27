News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Chocolate for National Chocolate Day Cathy is about to have a great day.

Cathy from the comic strip "Cathy" is about to have a really good day. October 28 is National Chocolate Day. Ack! Honestly, with Halloween just a couple of days away and post-Halloween candy sales just after that, it's a great week to be a chocolate-obsessive. There aren't a ton of restaurants offering big deals for National Chocolate Day, in opposition to how restaurants, especially big chains, handle most food holidays. Nonetheless, we can help you dig up some great deals on chocolate treats from ice cream to cake and more. You'll find the offers at restaurants across the US, including Jack in the Box, McDonald's, Baskin-Robbins, and plenty of other spots. Here are the best food deals you're going to find on National Chocolate Day.

Food Deals for National Chocolate Day Jack in the Box

The deal: Grab a free Chocolate Overload Cake through the Jack in the Box mobile app. You'll get one when you make any purchase at all.

When: Through October 31 McDonald's

The deal: Get 50% off a McFlurry or Shake at select locations inside the McD's mobile app.

When: Through November 1 Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN." (Baskin requires face coverings for all customers.)

When: Ongoing Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery as long as you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.

The deal: The J Balvin Meal deal gets you a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the mobile app.

The deal: Nab a $1 mini shake at the drive-thru. They've got chocolate, as well as vanilla and strawberry.

When: Only for a little while Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag at Taco Cabana right now. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing

The deal: Grab two Oreo Cookie Shakes for $5 through the BK mobile app.

The deal : When you download the Baskin-Robbins app for the first time, you get a free regular-sized scoop as an in-app offer.

When: Ongoing BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

The deal: Join the Premier Rewards Plus program, and they'll hook you up with a free Pizookie. (That's a deep-dish-inspired cookie if it wasn't immediately clear from the weird portmanteau.)

When: Ongoing Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: You'll land a free dessert when you sign up for the BA reward program.

When: Ongoing Cold Stone Creamery

The deal: When you first sign-up for My Cold Stone Club Rewards, you get a coupon for BOGO Creations.

When: Ongoing Duck Donuts

The deal: You'll get a free donut after your first purchase when you joining the semi-new rewards program.

When: Ongoing Hwy 55

The deal : Download the My Hwy 55 app to get set up with a free milkshake.

When: Ongoing Muscle Maker Grill

The deal: Grab a free small smoothie when you join the beefy reward club.

When: Ongoing

Other Deals Available on National Chocolate Day Wendy's

The deal: Try out the chain's new chicken sandwich for free . Make any purchase through the mobile app and you can add on a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.

When: Through November 8 Jamba

The deal : Order through the Jamba app or website to get free delivery.

When: October 28 - November 4