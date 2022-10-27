Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Chocolate on National Chocolate Day
National Chocolate Day offers the unique opportunity to celebrate chocolate, uh, nationally?
Chocolate is pretty versatile. It can do a whole lot of things, from standing on its own in a candy bar, to being the centerpiece of cake or pie, a drizzle over other sweets, or even being used in savory dishes. That’s not exactly a groundbreaking analysis, but it is impressively versatile.
On October 28, we celebrate National Chocolate Day. The “we” of that sentence is the relatively small number of people who know it is National Chocolate Day. Fortunately, if you’re part of that small “we,” you probably also know that there are a lot of deals out there that will help you celebrate National Chocolate Day in the style preferable for a year when inflation has become such a hot topic. You’re going to find deals at places like Insomnia Cookies, Carvel, Jack in the Box, and many other restaurants.
Here are the best deals you’re going to find on National Chocolate Day.
Deals on Treats and Chocolate for National Chocolate Day
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Wear a costume and get a free cookie. It's that simple.
When: October 27-31
The deal: First responders who spend $5 in-store can grab a free six-pack of cookies. You just have to be in uniform or present an ID.
When: October 28
Carvel
The deal: Trim $5 off that $20 order through Grubhub or DoorDash. How well does ice cream last when it's delivered? Only one way to find out.
When: Through October 31
Gopuff
The deal: Take 25% off seasonal candy purchases. You can also take $10.31 off an order of at least $66.60 that includes alcohol.
When: Through October 31
Jack in the Box
The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.
When: Through October 31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Hit the $15 minimum and get free delivery when you order through the Pretzel Perks app or Auntie Anne's website. That includes some of its chocolate treats.
When: Through October 31
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
The deal: The details are scarce, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe promises a "surprise bounceback" when you make a purchase over Halloween weekend. The offer will be digital-only and added to your in-app account after the purchase. It'll be available to redeem for the next seven days.
When: Purchase October 28-31
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: Place a cookie order for at least $35 to get free delivery. Drop in the code "FALLFREESHIP."
When: October 25-31
Other Deals Available on National Chocolate Day
Hooters
The deal: First responders can get ten free boneless wings when they buy ten wings for First Responders Day.
When: October 28
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: Grab a Double Cheeseburger, California Classic Double Cheeseburger, or Bacon Double Cheeseburger for $2.99 all month.
When: Through October 30
Wendy's
The deal: It is running a $3 breakfast deal that gets you a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.
When: Through November 20
7-Eleven & Speedway
The deal: Grab a large pizza for $5.
When: October 28-30
Tim Hortons
The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99.
When: Through October 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: If you're a Noodles Rewards member, you can grab a half-price entrée every weekend in October.
When: Friday-Sunday throughout October
Fazoli's
The deal: The code "BREADSTICKS" gets you six free breadsticks with an order when you order through the app.
When: October 26 - November 1
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Get free Jet's bread with the purchase of any regular-priced pizza. Use the code "BREAD."
When: Through October 31
Blaze Pizza
The deal: For $10, you can get an 11-inch, two-topping pizza with a drink and dessert.
When: Through October 31
Casey's
The deal: Buy a large pizza and get half-off the second one.
When: Through October 31
Streets of New York
The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.
When: Through October 31
Pieology
The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.
When: Through October 31
Red Lobster
The deal: Get free delivery on to-go orders placed through the chain's website.
When: October 28-31
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Get Howie Bread for 99 cents with the purchase of any large pizza at regular price. Use the code "LHP99." It's part of the shop's campaign to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
When: Through October 30
Hot Dog on a Stick
The deal: Grab a Turkey or Veggie Stick for a dollar.
When: October 28-31
Macaroni Grill
The deal: First responders get a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti when dining in.
When: Through October 31
EG America
The deal: Grab a free coffee of your choice on Fridays. EG America locations include Cumberland Farms, Loaf N Jug, Turkey Hill, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, and Fastrac stores.
When: Every Friday through October 28
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Get free delivery with the code "SPOOKYFREE."
When: October 16-31
Cappello's
The deal: The grain-free pizza shop is offering 20% off pizzas on its site with the code "PIZZAMONTH20."
When: Through November 1
Zaxby's
The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.
When: Ongoing
Aldi
The deal: Mama Cozzi pizzas are all available at a discount, each under $6.
When: Through November 1
Whole Foods
The deal: Banza, the maker of chickpea pasta and pizza is offering 35% off Banza Pizza Crust, Plant-Based Cheese Pizza, Margherita Pizza, and Roasted Veggie Pizza at Whole Foods. Prime members get an extra 10% off.
When: Through November 1
