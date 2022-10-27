Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Chocolate on National Chocolate Day

Chocolate is pretty versatile. It can do a whole lot of things, from standing on its own in a candy bar, to being the centerpiece of cake or pie, a drizzle over other sweets, or even being used in savory dishes. That’s not exactly a groundbreaking analysis, but it is impressively versatile. On October 28, we celebrate National Chocolate Day. The “we” of that sentence is the relatively small number of people who know it is National Chocolate Day. Fortunately, if you’re part of that small “we,” you probably also know that there are a lot of deals out there that will help you celebrate National Chocolate Day in the style preferable for a year when inflation has become such a hot topic. You’re going to find deals at places like Insomnia Cookies, Carvel, Jack in the Box, and many other restaurants. Here are the best deals you’re going to find on National Chocolate Day.

The deal: Wear a costume and get a free cookie. It's that simple.

When: October 27-31 Insomnia Cookies

The deal: First responders who spend $5 in-store can grab a free six-pack of cookies. You just have to be in uniform or present an ID.

When: October 28 Carvel

The deal: Trim $5 off that $20 order through Grubhub or DoorDash. How well does ice cream last when it's delivered? Only one way to find out.

When: Through October 31 Gopuff

The deal: Take 25% off seasonal candy purchases. You can also take $10.31 off an order of at least $66.60 that includes alcohol.

When: Through October 31 Jack in the Box

The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.

When: Through October 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Hit the $15 minimum and get free delivery when you order through the Pretzel Perks app or Auntie Anne's website. That includes some of its chocolate treats.

When: Through October 31 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The deal: The details are scarce, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe promises a "surprise bounceback" when you make a purchase over Halloween weekend. The offer will be digital-only and added to your in-app account after the purchase. It'll be available to redeem for the next seven days.

When: Purchase October 28-31 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: Place a cookie order for at least $35 to get free delivery. Drop in the code "FALLFREESHIP."

When: October 25-31