Every Place You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

Cumberland Farms

The deal: You can score a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee -- hot or iced -- in any size from this convenience chain just by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827 and showing the coupon you'll receive on your phone.

When: All day.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Walk into any Coffee Bean location (except for franchise locations) and you'll walk out with a free shot of espresso if you download the chain's new mobile app. Some Coffee Bean stores are also handing out free coffee tumblers and offering the chance to win free brewed coffee for a year.

When: All day.

Gloria Jean’s Coffee

The deal: Hit up your local Gloria Jeans between 2pm and 5pm and they’ll give you a free 8oz White Chocolate Cookie Chiller or a small cup of coffee.

When: Between 2pm and 5pm.