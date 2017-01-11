Every Place You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

In case you needed yet another reason to celebrate coffee, National Coffee Day is today, Thursday, September 29th. As expected, several big coffee and donut chains are serving up all sorts of free coffee and offering other coffee deals to mark the caffeinated occasion. And while you can’t just walk into a Starbucks and stick your head under the espresso machine (ouch), there are plenty of freebies that’ll leave you sufficiently hopped up the stuff like Kramer in no time.
Here's our running list of free coffee deals and other promotions from several popular chains:
Free coffee deals
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Krispy Kreme does not mess around when it comes to National Coffee Day. Like last year, they'll give you a free small coffee and a free classic glazed donut at participating locations, according to a press release. Best of all, you don't have to buy anything.
When: All day.
Cumberland Farms
The deal: You can score a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee -- hot or iced -- in any size from this convenience chain just by texting FREECOFFEE to 64827 and showing the coupon you'll receive on your phone.
When: All day.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Walk into any Coffee Bean location (except for franchise locations) and you'll walk out with a free shot of espresso if you download the chain's new mobile app. Some Coffee Bean stores are also handing out free coffee tumblers and offering the chance to win free brewed coffee for a year.
When: All day.
Gloria Jean’s Coffee
The deal: Hit up your local Gloria Jeans between 2pm and 5pm and they’ll give you a free 8oz White Chocolate Cookie Chiller or a small cup of coffee.
When: Between 2pm and 5pm.
Wawa
The deal: The beloved convenience store chain's deal is delightfully simple. Visit any of its more than 730 locations and you can grab a free coffee in any size. As many times as you want.
When: All day.
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Just like last year, participating Peet's locations will give you a free medium brewed coffee, but only if you buy a fresh food item (in other words, something that's not packaged) while you're there.
When: All day.
Sheetz
The deal: Flash your My Sheetz Card at the register and you'll be rewarded with a free small cold brew coffee. Don't have a My Sheetz Card? Just ask for one when you check out.
When: All day.
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Show this coupon and you'll get a free small Pilot Coffee or another small hot beverage of your choice like a tea or a cappuccino.
When: All day.
McDonald's
The deal: This is a tricky one, folks. While some McDonald's locations appear to be offering free coffee deals in some regions, the fast food giant hasn't announced a nationwide deal. For example, McDonald's locations in the New York Tri-State area will give you a free small cup of hot or iced coffee if you present the local offer via the McDonald's mobile app. With that said, you should call your local McDonald's to see if they're offering a deal before showing up and demanding free coffee.
When: All day.
Other coffee deals
Dunkin' Donuts
The deal: While not exactly free, your local Dunkin' location will serve you any medium cup of coffee for just 66 cents -- in celebration of the donut chain's 66 years of serving the brown stuff.
When: All day.
Starbucks
The deal: Starbucks announced that it will donate one rust-resistant coffee tree to farmers in need for every cup of Mexico Chiapas coffee it sells at participating stores in the US on National Coffee Day.
When: All day.
Caribou Coffee
The deal: Caribou is also celebrating the occasion by giving back. The company will donate a cup of coffee to caregivers at support centers and hospitals across the country for every cup of Amy's Blend coffee is sells on National Coffee Day.
When: All day.
LaMar's Donuts
The deal: Buy a 16oz collector's travel mug for $1.19 and the donut chain will fill it with coffee for free.
When: All day.
Le Pain Quotidien
The deal: This Belgian bakery and cafe chain is offering half off any size regular coffee at its locations across the US.
When: All day.
Bruegger’s Bagels
The deal: You can win one of five Bruegger’s Bottomless Mugs (with at least $185) by visiting a Bruegger’s location and posting a selfie with your Bruegger’s coffee cup and the hashtags #BrueggersMugShot and #contest on Twitter or Instagram.
When: All day.
Keurig
The deal: If you're willing to settle for coffee pod coffee, Keurig is offering 20% off some of its Green Mountain Coffee pods like Breakfast Blend, Nantucket Blend, Hazelnut, and more when you use the code "GREENSAVINGS" at checkout. The same code will also get you 15% off select other Green Mountain Coffee varieties like The Original Donut Shop.
When: September 29th through October 2nd.
More free coffee?
Know of National Coffee Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Celebrate responsibly.
