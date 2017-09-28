Every Place You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

As if you needed another reason to line up for coffee, National Coffee Day is this Friday, September 29. That means coffee shops, restaurant chains, and other java purveyors across America are serving up countless free cups of coffee and other deals to celebrate the glorious, over-caffeinated occasion. While you can’t just walk into a Starbucks and stick your head under the iced coffee dispenser, you can get your hands on plenty of free coffee throughout the day. You’ll be hopped up on the stuff like Kramer in no time.
Here’s our running list of free coffee giveaways and other deals from several popular chains across the country:
Free coffee deals
Krispy Kreme
The deal: This year, the donut chain is going all out with a three-day “National Coffee Weekend” that’ll get you one hot coffee in any size or one small iced coffee each day. No free donuts this time, though.
When: September 29 - October 1
Cinnabon
The deal: The airport and mall staple is handing out free 12oz cups of coffee -- likely in hopes that you’ll end up buying a cinnamon roll the size of your face to pair with it while you're there. Good luck.
When: September 29
7-Eleven
The deal: New and existing members of the chain's 7Rewards program get one free coffee in any size.
When: September 29 - October 1
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 and the convenience store chain will send you a mobile coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in any size. You can also opt for a free cappuccino, tea, or hot chocolate, you know, in case you’ve already had too much drip coffee.
When: September 29
Tim Hortons
The deal: In case you don’t already have enough apps on your phone, downloading the Tim Hortons app will get you a free cup of the chain’s original blend, dark roast, decaf, or iced coffee.
When: September 29 - October 8
Wawa
The deal: Head to your local outpost for any sized cup of coffee for free. Can't get any simpler than that.
When: September 29
Sheetz
The deal: If you want more than just regular coffee, this gas station/convenience store chain will give you a free pumpkin pie latte if you order via its mobile app.
When: September 29.
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Score a free small Pilot Coffee or any other hot drink of your choice at any of the travel center chain’s locations nationwide. All you have to do is show this coupon.
When: September 29
Other coffee deals
Dunkin’ Donuts
The deal: Buy a medium, large, or extra large hot coffee at your local DD and they’ll give you another medium hot coffee for free.
When: September 29
McDonald's
The deal: This year, you can get any McCafe beverage for $2. It's not free, but it's something.
When: September 29
Peet's Coffee & Tea
The deal: This San Francisco-based chain will give you a free drip coffee if you buy coffee beans, which are 25% off. You can also get the discount on coffee beans online with the code COFFEEDAY17.
When: September 29
High Brew Coffee/Lyft
The deal: If you're in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, or Philadelphia, your Lyft ride will double as a coffee run. That is, you'll get a free can of High Brew Coffee's cold brew.
When: September 29
Keurig
The deal: If you don’t want to leave home and are happy to settle for disposable pod coffee, Keurig has a deal for 20% off on any of its K-Cups on Keurig.com all weekend. Just use the code CELEBRATE.
When: September 29 - October 1
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: New subscribers get a free bag of coffee with the code AtlasCoffeeDay17. You’ll have to pay for shipping, though.
When: September 29
Maui Wowi Hawaiian
The deal: You’ll get 50% off your order from the national Hawaiian coffee and smoothie chain’s online store with the code ALOHACOFFEE.
When: September 29
More free coffee?
Know of any National Coffee Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. As always, celebrate responsibly.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.