Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Coffee for 3 Days in a Row

In case you don't keep your finger on the pulse of gimmicky "food holidays," National Coffee Day is coming up on Friday, September 29. Several major chains are expected to celebrate the caffeinated occasion with a day of deals and freebies, but it looks like Krispy Kreme is going all out with a three-day java jamboree that will leave you hopped up on the stuff like Kramer.
Here's the deal:
On Wednesday, the Reese's donut purveyor announced that it's taking National Coffee Day and turning it into a "National Coffee Weekend." From September 29 through October 1, you can walk into your local Krispy Kreme and score a free cup of coffee each day. You can choose between a small iced coffee or any size hot coffee, which comes in two blends: "Smooth" or "Rich." Best of all, you don't have to buy anything to get your hands on the free cups of joe, but the intoxicating donut conveyor belt smells may make it hard to resist a glazed donut to pair with it.
"For the first time, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving National Coffee Day a new name -- National Coffee Weekend," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said in a statement. "That means more opportunities, more choices and more fun."
Of course, "more opportunities" is a helluva way to describe its not-so-subtle tactic to lure you into its stores with free coffee in hopes that you'll buy a bunch of donuts, too. Then again, phrases like "this is a trap" and "we know you're going to end up buying donuts" probably aren't on-brand for the sugary dough ring company. The most important thing here, though, is that if you don't feel like paying for coffee for a weekend, you know where to go.
