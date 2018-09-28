Everywhere You Can Get Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

You're grabbing a cup of coffee anyway. You might as well make it a free cup of coffee today. September 29 is National Coffee Day, and you're going to be extremely caffeinated. There are loads of places offering up free coffee for your morning commute or afternoon pick-me-up.
In fact, the occasion is a perfect opportunity to get as hopped up on caffeine as Stan McNer. Because you're not asking for a free burger and just a simple cup of coffee, tons of popular chains -- Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Wawa, 7-Eleven, and others -- are participating in the celebration of world's most important liquid (that's backed by science, probably) with free coffee, discounts, and other coffee deals. Of course, you should take some time to check out how your local coffee shops are participating as well.
Below is our running list of all the places offering free and discounted coffee in honor of National Coffee Day.
Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Grab a free coffee of any size in celebration of the holiday. Plus, if you're a Rewards club member, you're taking home a free donut.
When: September 29
Dunkin' Donuts
The deal: You're already stopping in, so you might as well participate in the National Coffee Day special. Buy a hot coffee, get one for free. Surprise a friend or get super jittery. Dealer's choice.
When: September 29
Cinnabon
The deal: The best kind of food holiday deal is one like this. Stop by Cinnabon, get a free coffee. No purchase necessary.
When: September 29
White Castle
The deal: Make a purchase and you'll pick up a free small coffee. You thought every day was Coffee Day, but Coffee Day is about free coffee.
When: September 29
Barnes & Noble
The deal: Locations across the country are offering a free small hot or iced coffee. If you haven't picked up a new book in a while, this is as good of an excuse as any.
When: September 29
7-Eleven
The deal: Download the 7-Eleven app and you'll have 800 points dropped into your account. That's enough for a free medium coffee. That deal is ongoing. If you're dropping in for your morning breakfast sandwich on National Coffee Day ($2) you'll get a free coffee in honor of the bean holiday.
When: September 29 (app deal is ongoing)
Wawa
The deal: Members of the Wawa Rewards Program will get a coupon for a free coffee. Additionally, non-members can get any size coffee for just a buck through October 14 at Wawa locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
When: September 29 - October 14
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: Make Coffee Day last a little longer by taking advantage of the club's offer of free beans. All you have to do is cover the shipping and your first bag of beans is on the house when you use the code "AtlasCoffeeDay18".
When: September 29
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: When you're grabbing that morning starch ring, grab a free coffee. Bruegger's is offering a free coffee with any purchase.
When: September 22-29
Caribou Coffee
The deal: Any food purchase will come with a free coffee on National Coffee Day at the Minnesota-based chain.
When: September 29
Corner Bakery Cafe
The deal: Any size coffee or cold brew is gratis with any purchase.
When: September 28-29
Pilot Flying J
The deal: If you're carrying the myPilot app, you're getting a free coffee in any size. That includes cold brew and Flying J's new Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato.
When: September 28-29
PJ's Coffee
The deal: In honor of the caffeine holiday and PJ's 40th anniversary, you can get a free 12-ounce Ruby Roast hot coffee. The New Orleans-based chain also has locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
When: September 29
QuickChek
The deal: Download the QuickChek mobile app and they'll drop a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in your pocket (or wherever you store your phone).
When: September 29
Holiday Stationstore
The deal: Stop in and grab a totally free coffee at any Holiday. (You can also grab a free coffee in any size every Tuesday through October 9.)
When: September 29
Sheetz
The deal: The convenience store is offering free cold brew for anyone who orders through the Sheetz app. The offer is good for any size and any flavor cold coffee.
When: September 29
Sprinkles
The deal: Buy a cupcake and Sprinkles will offer up a free can of High Brew Coffee, a canned cold brew with a boatload of caffeine. You're on your way to the jitters!
When: September 29
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Purchase a food or bakery item and get a free 16-ounce hot or cold coffee.
When: September 29
Coolhaus & Wandering Bear Coffee
The deal: Coolhaus and Wandering Bear have teamed up to offer free cold brew affogatos in New York. You can get one from the Wandering Bear Coffee Truck near Washington Square Park on Friday.
When: September 28
Deals & Discounts for National Coffee Day
Peet's Coffee
The deal: When you stop in and buy a pound of beans, they'll be 25% off and you'll get a free cup of drip coffee. If you're ordering online, use the code "COFFEEDAY18" to get 25% off "all regular, non-subscription, one-pound bean purchases."
When: September 29
Bulletproof Café
The deal: Feel the urge to give Bulletproof coffee a try? Grab a $1 cup at locations nationwide, including at the New York-based wellness retail store PREVIEW.
When: September 29
Intelligentsia
The deal: All 12 locations across Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York will be offering a free cold coffee or cold tea to anyone who buys a 16-ounce reusable cold cup. (If you're in Boston, it's a 20-ounce reusable cold cup.)
When: September 29
Illy
The deal: Get a free can o' beans when you purchase four through its website using the code "5FOR4".
When: Through September 30 at 9am ET
Drinkfinity
The deal: The company's infusion pods let you instantly make cold brew coffee. With the launch of pods, you can get 50% off the American Starter Kit (the cup, an "Americano charge pod," and a Cinnamon American Charge) with the code "COFFEE".
When: September 28 - October 1
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Grab the icy Cappuccino Blast, a blended drink of coffee, milk, and ice cream, topped with whipped cream. You can get it for just $2.99 for a limited time.
When: Ongoing
Henry's House of Coffee
The deal: The San Francisco-based cafe is offering $1 cups of brewed coffee all day long.
When: September 29
Maui Wowi Hawaiian
The deal: Grab 50% off online orders of coffee beans with the code "ALOHACOFFEE".
When: September 29
Other Food Deals on National Coffee Day
McDonald's
The deal: The home of Hamburglar is offering free fries on Fridays and $1 sandwiches any day from now through September 30. Both deals can be found on the McDonald's mobile app.
When: Ongoing, but frequency varies by deal
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Sign up for the Shmear Society Rewards Program, and you'll get a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: For a limited time, you can treat yourself to a 50-cent Frosty. Say something snarky about it on Twitter and you'll probably get a free joke. (Plus, Wendy's is offering free delivery every weekend through November.)
When: Ongoing
Dairy Queen
The deal: Use the DQ app and dig up a deal that will land you a burger and a Blizzard for just $4. (Don't forget you can still snag a totally free Blizzard just for downloading the DQ mobile app.)
When: Ongoing
Panda Express
The deal: To celebrate the return of the Panda's Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, get $3 off any online order of $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK". It's not free, but it's better than Bee Movie.
When: Through October 31
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: First responders, active military, firefighters, police, and EMTs can pick up a free ground beef taco or vegetarian taco all month just by flashing their ID as a thank you for your service.
When: September 1-30
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Grab a free appetizer with the purchase of any two entrees if you present a coupon. (Though, that won't include the large sashimi appetizer.)
When: September 18-30
Jersey Mike's
The deal: All month long, you're getting 10% off your order and a chance to win college football tickets when you use the code "SUBABOVE10".
When: Through September 30
