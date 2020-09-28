Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee for National Coffee Day
Time to get as much caffeine as your body can handle.
Put your to-do list on notice. You're going to mess it up like a 2am burrito. It's National Coffee Day on September 29, and you're going to be so over-caffeinated that you'll have no choice but to knock items off that list until the wee hours.
The faux holiday celebrates that cup we turn to every morning. Though, "celebrates" really just mean that a whole lot of coffee shops, gas stations, and restaurants are offering a free or deeply discounted cup of coffee. If you're doing the day right, your roommate will be able to see your fingers twitching from across the room. You're going to find offers at local cafés, as well as big national chains like Dunkin', Panera, Jack in the Box, and more.
Here are all the best deals you're going to find on National Coffee Day.
Free Coffee for National Coffee Day
Dunkin'
The deal: For National Coffee Day, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
When: September 29
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Everyone is getting a free brewed coffee today. You don't have to buy a thing. Also, if you're a reward member, you can get the coffee and a free donut of your choice.
When: September 29
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the app.
When: September 29
Panera
The deal: Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get a full month for free. That's one month of unlimited coffee.
When: Through September 30
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text "COFFEE" to 64827 to get a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in any size.
When: September 29
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Buy any food or bakery item over $2 and you can snag a free 16-ounce coffee.
When: September 29
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can snag a free bag of coffee beans on your first order as long as you cover the shipping. Happy National Coffee Day to you. Just use the code "AtlasCoffeeDay20."
When: September 29
Circle K
The deal: Grab a free hot or iced coffee in any size through the Circle K mobile app.
When: September 29
MAPCO
The deal: Stop in and grab a free 16-ounce cup of coffee.
When: September 29
QuickChek
The deal: Download the QuickChek Rewards app to land a free 20-ounce hot or iced coffee.
When: September 29
Godiva Café
The deal: Make any purchase at all to get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee. Also, if you place an order online you can get 30% off a bag of coffee.
When: September 29
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: Grab a free small coffee when you go through the drive-thru or kiosk.
When: September 29
Kolache Factory
The deal: Stop me if you've heard this one before. You can get a free cup of coffee for National Coffee Day. Though, for this one, you'll need to use a coupon as though it's the 90s.
When: September 29
Sheetz
The deal: Use the Sheetz app to grab a free cold brew with any order at any location.
When: September 29
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day
7-Eleven
The deal: If you're a 7-Rewards member, you can get any size coffee for $1.
When: September 29
Omni Bev
The deal: Get the company's bottled Vietnamese brewed coffee for 20% off with the code "CoffeeDay2020."
When: September 29 - October 1
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Order through Postmates to get $3 off a $15 order. You can also get 25% off retail items sitewide with the code "COFFEEDAY."
When: September 29 - October 5
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Get 25% off coffee beans at any Peet's coffeebar or through its online store. Use the code "COFFEEDAY20," because it's Coffee Day in 2020.
When: September 27-29
Golden Ratio
The deal: The gold coffee that is steeped like tea is offering 50% off with the code "CoffeeDay50."
When: September 29
Duck Donuts
The deal: Make a purchase and you'll get a free hot or iced coffee to add to your order.
When: September 29
Local Deals for National Coffee Day
The Palm Coffee Bar - Burbank, California
The deal: They're giving out free eight-ounce coffee all day.
When: September 29
Other Deals on National Coffee Day
Chili's
The deal: This month's Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, borne under the assumption that all parents could use a drink right now.
When: September 1-30
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Get free delivery through its site or mobile app. It may be all the enticement you need to try out its four new wing sauces.
When: Through September 30
Noodles & Company
The deal: Kids will eat for free every Tuesday this month with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: September 15, 22, and 29
Noodles & Company
The deal: Add a free shareable to your order when you donate $2 to No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger in the US. Also, Noodles Rewards members will get a bonus 350 points, which is enough to get you free delivery.
When: September 4 - October 15
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: The new "Lunch Box" delivery deal -- available through CPK.com, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates -- gets you an adult entrée and kid entrée for $20 or less.
When: Through mid-October
Smashburger
The deal: Get a White Claw for $3. Where it's allowed, you can get your hard seltzer to go.
When: Through October 5
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Every Tuesday, you'll find one meat sandwich and one vegetarian sandwich available in-store and through the chain's app for just $6. You'll have to check their Instagram each Tuesday to find out which sandwich is on sale that day.
When: Every Tuesday in September
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a $1 Chicken Sandwich through the Jack mobile app.
When: Through September 30
Saladworks
The deal: Kids eat free from the Kids Works menu every Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Every Tuesday
Denny's
The deal: Order through Dennys.com or the Denny's mobile app to get free delivery for your order of at least $5.
When: Through September 30
Applebee's
The deal: Order an entrée, and you can add one dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for just a buck.
When: "For a limited time"
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
